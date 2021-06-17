The Decade-long Odyssey of Blake Griffin’s Dunk-Contest Kia
Most weekday mornings, 27-year-old Michael Longa wakes up in his suburban Tulsa home and makes the 20-minute drive to the Blue Sky Bank branch where he works in IT. Sometimes, when he’s asked to visit other branches around Oklahoma, his drive can take as long as two hours. But regardless of where he’s headed, the first thing Longa sees when he gets into his 2011 Kia Optima is Blake Griffin’s autograph on the steering wheel.www.theringer.com