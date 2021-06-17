Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Passive Ventilation, Shade, and Unique Aesthetics: 3 Case Studies of Perforated Enclosures

ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerforated wall panels offer a variety of benefits: they can provide passive ventilation, shade, and unique aesthetics to any façade. In the case of companies like Dri-Design, which specializes in customizable and sustainable metal wall panels, perforated panels can be produced according to a wide variety of specifications, including different colors, materials, sizes, textures, shapes, and styles of perforation. Dri-Design’s perforated imaging series even allows architects to apply images onto their facades by varying the size, location, and density of the perforations.

www.archdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perforation#Passive Ventilation#Shade#Unique Aesthetics#American Ag Credit#Vmzinc#The Southwestern College#Mayan#Hieroglyphs#Clearfork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Behind Viral VideosApartment Therapy

Dark Paint! Floating Shelves! These Kitchen Designs Are Trending on TikTok

TikTok isn’t just lip dubs and viral dances. The social media platform is also a design hub for homeowners and apartment dwellers; and according to interior enthusiasts on TikTok, dramatic dark paint, statement backsplashes, and smart storage solutions are among the top kitchen design trends to expect for the rest of this year. UK-based kitchen supplier Magnet recently analyzed some of the top kitchen trends of 2021 and cross-referenced the findings with TikTok searches to determine the most in-demand kitchens.
Interior DesignBHG

Target's New Jungalow Home Collection Is Full of Colorful, Boho-Style Decor

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Justina Blakeney's Jungalow brand is boho style at its best. Emphasizing creativity and joy, the free-spirited aesthetic blends vibrant color, funky patterns, and crafts from around the world. Blakeney, who was named a BH&G Stylemaker in 2016, is a source of inspiration for those looking to inject color and happiness into their homes, and a new partnership with Target makes her signature style even more accessible.
Home & GardenCleanTechnica

Passive Cooling in a Tiny House

Originally published on RMI.org. As the world warms and the demand for cooling increases, many homes will require an “all of the above” approach to keep cool without further contributing to global warming. That can include high-performance cooling systems that use climate-friendly coolants and consume relatively little energy, as well as building design approaches that offset the need for mechanical cooling in the first place.
Interior Designmydesiredhome.com

How to Use Curtains & Decor to Create a Dark, Comfortable Space to Unwind

How to Use Curtains & Decor to Create a Dark, Comfortable Space to Unwind. Winter is currently in full throttle in Australia, and as the temperatures dip, we bid goodbye to light and airy interior design and welcome those dark and moody vibes that keep us feeling cozy and warm throughout the colder months. Many people get a little confused when it comes to dark interior spaces — after all, the line between a gothic “Addams Family” home and a dark and yet modern and fresh interior is…well, really quite thin. If you find yourself in such a predicament, we’ve got you covered. Today, we have a look at how to use curtains and decor to create a dark and comfy space to unwind, so read on to find out more!
Home & Gardenhomeworlddesign.com

Butterfly Retreat with an Inspired and Modern Aesthetics

Butterfly Retreat is a single level home designed by Feldman Architecture in Santa Lucia Preserve, California. Butterfly Retreat has won The Chicago Athenaeum – 2015 American Architecture Award. Description by Feldman Architecture: The clients approached Feldman Architecture to design a retreat for eventual retirement and visits from their grown children—a...
Interior Designarchitizer.com

How to Detail the Perfect Minimalist Bathroom

Bathroom design has been trending towards minimalism for years. The sleek, cleanly-detailed spaces once seen only in glossy magazines now don’t appear out of place in even the most unassuming homes or businesses. This tendency, driven by a desire to view the bathroom as a space for regeneration as opposed to routine, has driven many architects to master the tenets of minimalist bathroom design.
Home & Gardentheiet.org

Small Shower Room Ventilation.

I was talking to a developer this morning. His son is a sparks. The two have installed a new 4 inch ceiling fan in a small upstairs shower room that has no windows. The building roof has been renewed recently and new breathable "felt" installed under the tiles. I had previously mentioned that the roofers could install a new roof vent for the fan ducting, but nothing has been done about this.
DesignPhys.org

Designing natural-based synthetic materials

Since the beginning of mankind we are developing and improving materials with better and more optimized material properties. By understanding how natural materials are made, one should be able to imitate and modify them. And that is exactly what Mark van Rijt and Bernette Oosterlaken (Chemical Engineering and Chemistry) did, both from a different perspective.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

The Swissotel Kursaal Bern Offers Modern Hospitality Derived From Its Alpine Heritage

This month, the Swissotel Kursaal in Bern, Switzerland opened its doors to welcome its first guests. An immaculately designed hotel project by award-winning Austrian interior and product designer, Nina Mair, the Kursaal offers a contemporary kind of comfort that’s derived from its alpine heritage, one that champions sustainable design, warm hospitality and a connection to nature.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

How to Cheat Your Way to DIY Concrete Countertops That Look Like Stone

For Cristy Lee McGeehan, no room in her home in New York’s Hudson Valley is complete without a DIY project (or two). The design maven has documented her numerous hands-on projects on Instagram, even teaming up with her husband, Colan, in 2020 to build an entire log cabin on the property of their 200-year-old Ulster County farmhouse, named the Bruyn Estate.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

One of Sarah Sherman Samuel’s Signature Colors Is Officially a Design Classic

The most celebrated colors these days pop just as much as their names. Millennial pink, Miranda Hobbes green, and Gen-Z yellow are undeniably fun, vibrant, and made to be ’grammed. But if you’re over bubblegum and can’t quite get on board with citron, there’s another, subtler option. Consider ochre, a color trend that comes without a generational prefix and feels so much more elevated than its punchy counterpart.
Interior Designsensibledigs.com

Shower Wall Materials Explained

The type of material you use for your shower wall makes a huge difference to the overall styling of your bathroom. And the great news is there are so many material options available to you. We look at 11 of the most popular materials, rating them on cost, performance, and...
Home & GardenBloomberg

If Hardwood Floor Prices Have You Down, Try a More Eco-Friendly Option

Hardwoods are often a first choice when it comes to flooring, but they’re not perfect for every space. For one thing, they’re expensive—even more so now. (See “Lumber by the Numbers” below.) But even if money is no object, hardwoods and pets—or kids—don’t really get along, and sound travels right through them. Thankfully, there’s a whole range of other eco-friendly flooring options that look as beautiful as hardwood and are equally built to last.