Passive Ventilation, Shade, and Unique Aesthetics: 3 Case Studies of Perforated Enclosures

How to Use Curtains & Decor to Create a Dark, Comfortable Space to Unwind. Winter is currently in full throttle in Australia, and as the temperatures dip, we bid goodbye to light and airy interior design and welcome those dark and moody vibes that keep us feeling cozy and warm throughout the colder months. Many people get a little confused when it comes to dark interior spaces — after all, the line between a gothic “Addams Family” home and a dark and yet modern and fresh interior is…well, really quite thin. If you find yourself in such a predicament, we’ve got you covered. Today, we have a look at how to use curtains and decor to create a dark and comfy space to unwind, so read on to find out more!