4 Effective Ways to Market Your Etsy Business

The term “network effect” gets too often ascribed to businesses that don’t truly possess one, but a true network effect is one of the most valuable advantages in business, and something I always watch for when studying companies. When combined with a marketplace business model, the result can be a toll road, taking a high margin royalty on the commerce that happens on its platform. They usually have very attractive economics with low capital requirements and often little to no marginal costs, which means expanding profitability as the business grows. But the most important feature of a true network is that it gets stronger as the business grows. Network effects defy the nature of capitalism — profit margins expand while simultaneously becoming harder to competitors to attack.