The REEF Spackler Golf Sandal is a summertime footwear style for avid golfers looking to maintain enhanced comfort and agility when spending time on the green. The sandals are paired with an air cushion in the rear for impressive comfort, while also boasting a series of seven spike grips on the sole. These will work to mimic the function of traditional golf shoes and help wearers to enjoy better stability when they step up to make a move.