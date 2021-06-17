Dua Lipa headlines Deezer's playlist of live tracks in Sony's 360 Reality Audio

The Beastie Boys and Paul McCartney, together at last. British-American musical ingenue Mark Ronson has long existed at the intersection of styles. He's unleashed the retro-cool of Amy Winehouse on the world and the throwback “Uptown Funk” on wedding receptions; reimagined old Britney Spears classics as slow-funk grooves; helped Miley Cyrus return to her country roots; and scored an Oscar for A Star is Born to go along with his pile of Grammys.