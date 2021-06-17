Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dua Lipa headlines Deezer's playlist of live tracks in Sony's 360 Reality Audio

By S. Shah
Engadget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article: playlist, news, music streaming, deezer, entertainment, sony 360 reality audio, dua lipa, sony, spatial audio. Deezer has tapped Dua Lipa to deliver some much needed live jams in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. Those subscribed to the music streamer's lossless HiFi tier can listen to a 28-track playlist that features live performances captured using Sony's spatial audio tech, which promises sound from all directions.

www.engadget.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Reality Audio#Srs#Engadget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Electronicswhathifi.com

Deezer launches '360 Sessions' to showcase Sony 360 Reality Audio

There's been plenty of excitement about Apple Spatial Audio in recent weeks but now it's the turn of Deezer to step into the spatial audio limelight. The music streaming service has revealed it will offer HiFi subscribers a series of '360 Sessions' – live performances reformatted in Sony 360 Reality Audio.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Deezer takes on Apple Music's Spatial Audio with '360 Sessions'

Deezer has announced "360 Sessions" for its iOS and Android app. The playlist features live performances recorded in Sony 360 Reality Audio. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos just launched on Apple Music last week and Deezer is already hot on Apple's trail. The company has announced in a...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio: 360-degree sound by headphone or speaker

Ever since the invention of the phonograph in the 19th century, technology innovators have been trying to recreate musicians’ recordings in the most accurate way possible. It’s been a long and winding road, incorporating many different mediums and formats, but Sony’s 360 Reality Audio is the next step on this musical odyssey.
Musicava360.com

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Martin Garrix & Kygo, The Chainsmokers Style - Feeling Me

✅ Subscribe and hit the bell '????' to get notifications for new uploads!. Like And Share If you Want More Like This! ;) Listen My Spotify Playlists: https://open.spotify.com/user/ziizv3nmuevd07y8wpb117ccd. Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Martin Garrix & Kygo, The Chainsmokers Style - Feeling Me. #NewPopularSongs2021 #BestOfTropical #DeepHouseMusic. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬. Instagram: https://bit.ly/3mqPmke. Track List:. 0....
Musicimore.com

Apple TV+ announces a new 'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' docuseries

The docuseries will feature six episodes that examine music creation. Apple TV+ today announced yet more content, this time in the form of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a docuseries all about music and the way it's made. Featuring six episodes and premiering on July 30, the show will...
MusicTime Out Global

Mark Ronson’s all-star doc series is a must-watch for music fans

The Beastie Boys and Paul McCartney, together at last. British-American musical ingenue Mark Ronson has long existed at the intersection of styles. He's unleashed the retro-cool of Amy Winehouse on the world and the throwback “Uptown Funk” on wedding receptions; reimagined old Britney Spears classics as slow-funk grooves; helped Miley Cyrus return to her country roots; and scored an Oscar for A Star is Born to go along with his pile of Grammys.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott & Bad Bunny Launch a New Look for Today's Top Hits Spotify Playlist

Today's Top Hits on Spotify includes some of the biggest songs in the world, so it makes sense that some of the biggest music acts in the world are helping launch a brand-new look for the streamer's most popular playlist. Below, Billboard can exclusively unveil a video ushering in a new era for the playlist starring Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny.
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little sells songs to Hipgnosis

Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little has become the latest musician to sell their works to Hipgnosis Songs Fund (SONG.L), the London-based firm said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic drives a surge in streaming. Little, whose songs Hipgnosis says have been streamed over 15 billion times, co-wrote and produced four...
Musicallaccess.com

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' Is Lifted To #1 On The Mediabase Top 40 And Hot AC Charts

After a magical 34-week run on the MEDIABASE Hot AC chart and 23 on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart, congrats to MIKE CHESTER, DAVE DYER, JOSH REICH, MICHELLE BABBITT, JEREMY RUBIN and the rest of the WARNER RECORDS staff as DUA LIPA’s “Levitating” ascends to #1 on those respective charts! Making the leap from #2 on the Top 40 chart by increasing by an impressive 1622 spins.
MusicBillboard

David Guetta Sells Catalog to Warner Music, Signs Deal for Future Releases

Warner Music Group has acquired David Guetta's catalog for about $100 million in a deal that includes a going-forward agreement, a source familiar with the matter confirms. The deal, first reported on by the Financial Times, encompasses Guetta’s entire catalog, which according to the announcement has accumulated 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Billie Eilish is working on a secret project with the BBC

Billie Eilish has teased some very exciting news about a new project with the BBC for her second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which is released on July 30. The news was revealed by the co-president of Billie’s label Polydor, Tom March. Staying mum on the details, March told Music Week magazine that Eilish has “big plans with The BBC” for Happier Than Ever.