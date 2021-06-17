Dua Lipa headlines Deezer's playlist of live tracks in Sony's 360 Reality Audio
In this article: playlist, news, music streaming, deezer, entertainment, sony 360 reality audio, dua lipa, sony, spatial audio. Deezer has tapped Dua Lipa to deliver some much needed live jams in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. Those subscribed to the music streamer's lossless HiFi tier can listen to a 28-track playlist that features live performances captured using Sony's spatial audio tech, which promises sound from all directions.www.engadget.com