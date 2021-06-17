Motorola Moto Defy rugged phone launches w/ £279 price

If the new Moto G Stylus 5G from Motorola seems familiar, that's because it's the follow up to January's Moto G Stylus, which costs less and doesn't have 5G. The Stylus 5G comes with a redesigned stylus, Android 11, a new security layer from Motorola's parent company Lenovo, 256GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and a new processor. It includes those beloved Moto gestures for shortcuts like twisting your wrist to open the camera app. The Moto G Stylus 5G is a good phone and did pretty much everything I threw at it for a week. Best of all, it costs $400 (converts roughly to £290, AU$520).