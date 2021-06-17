Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Motorola Moto Defy rugged phone launches w/ £279 price

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some late leaks, Motorola has taken the wraps off the Moto Defy, the firm’s affordably focused rugged Android smartphone. Although coming with the Motorola branding, the device is being produced by Bullitt Group, a firm more commonly associated with the CAT line of rugged devices used in industry. The Motorola Moto Defy ups the ante, with a hard-wearing design and fairly modest specifications. It has been over 11 years since a Motorola device came with the “Defy” branding, making this a second coming of sorts.

9to5google.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola One#Android 11#Bullitt Group#Cat#Ips#The Moto Defy#Qualcomm#2 Megapixel Macro#The Motorola Moto Defy#Forged Green#European#Latam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones

T-Mobile announced a couple of upgrades for first responders today, including new plans with 5G phones, as well as preemption along with priority network access. Also, the carrier revealed it will offer its first set of rugged devices in 2021, including the new MG90 5G rugged router from Sierra Wireless, and two new Cat phones.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

New Motorola Edge Phones Get Their Specs Leaked

With news that we aren’t getting another Razr 5G this year, fans of the company are wondering what Motorola handset they can get their hands on in 2021. Thanks to German tech site, TechnikNews, we now know that there are three new Motorola Edge phones in the works. The first...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched its new Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone and the handset is launching in the USA, the device goes on sale next Monday the 14th of June for $399. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor.
Cell Phonesstepphase.com

Nokia phones, buffalo battery, startling cheap price

HMD Global recently officially launched a super cheap product – the Nokia C20 Plus phone. Nokia phones: two new Nokia products name Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30. With valuable upgrades, Nokia C20 Plus attracts customers thanks to its low price but impressive configuration. Design of the Nokia C20 Plus...
Cell PhonesZDNet

Motorola Moto G100 review: A capable mid-range 5G phone with desktop aspirations

Motorola's Moto G handsets occupy a broad swathe of the low end of the smartphone market, but the Moto G100 is something of a step up. With a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a price tag of £449.99 (inc. VAT), this is definitely a mid-range handset. The Moto G100 also comes with a dock that'll hold the phone in either portrait or landscape mode, which gives it potential for desktop viewing, including use in video calls, and a USB-C-to-HDMI cable.
Cell PhonesCNET

Moto G Stylus 5G review: A good phone, but Motorola sells better ones

If the new Moto G Stylus 5G from Motorola seems familiar, that's because it's the follow up to January's Moto G Stylus, which costs less and doesn't have 5G. The Stylus 5G comes with a redesigned stylus, Android 11, a new security layer from Motorola's parent company Lenovo, 256GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and a new processor. It includes those beloved Moto gestures for shortcuts like twisting your wrist to open the camera app. The Moto G Stylus 5G is a good phone and did pretty much everything I threw at it for a week. Best of all, it costs $400 (converts roughly to £290, AU$520).
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Motorola Defy Is Back After 10 Years With Unimpressive Specs

The Motorola Defy made a comeback after 10 years. The new variant of the phone is now official, and it’s called the Motorola Defy 2021. The phone has been listed on the company’s UK website, but it’s coming to other markets in Europe soon, as well as Latin America. The Motorola Defy is making a [...]
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Disappointment for RAZR fans as Motorola reportedly delays Motorola RAZR 3 launch to 2022

Back in November last year we reported Motorola is working on a third-generation RAZR phone. We also published some details about the display of the upcoming clamshell foldable phone. And since details about the smartphone started to surface towards the end of last year, many of us believed the Motorola RAZR 3 will see the light of the day in 2021. Much to everyone’s surprise, Motorola has no plans to launch the Motorola RAZR 2 successor this year, according to display analyst Ross Young.
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

What is known about the smartphone Motorola Defy 2021

Earlier this year, Motorola announced a partnership with the British manufacturer Bulit Group, and now, four months later, the company announced their joint product – Motorola Defy 2021. This is the first Defy smartphone since 2012. He received a shock-resistant case and “filling”, like the Moto G9 Play. That is,...
Technologytechnonu.com

Motorola Defy 2021: images and specifications are leaked

With the project of Motorola Defy 2021, the manufacturer would demonstrate once again that its commitment to the entry ranges and, mainly, the average, is only a strategy of re-entry into the market, and that its sights aim higher, not only in terms of performance, such as we have already seen with the Moto G100, but also to the diversification of features.
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

Zoom launches Zoom Phone Appliances for hybrid working

Zoom has announced the launch of Zoom Phone Appliances, a new category of hardware for the hybrid workforce. Zoom Phone Appliances combines Zoom technology with hardware from Poly and Yealink to provide video and audio capabilities and touch display, in an all-in-one desk phone system for HD video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.
Cell Phoneseasybranches.com

Motorola teams up with Bullitt for toughest phone yet - TechRadar

Defy dust, water and drops with Motorola's new rugged smartphone. Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting another major World Update today, and this time, the Nordic countries are the area of focus. World Update V: Nordics is going live today, improving the flying …. Engadget. 20 hours ago. Instagram is adding...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Upcoming Motorola Edge phones get detailed: 108MP cameras for all!

Motorola is working on several new Edge-branded smartphones for release later this year and a new leak courtesy of TechnikNews reveals some early details about each model and how Motorola plans to position them. Motorola Edge ‘Berlin’. There will be two versions of the Motorola Edge ‘Berlin’ device: one for...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Leica Leitz Phone 1 goes official in Japan w/ 1-inch camera sensor

Leica’s first smartphone, the Leitz Phone 1 has been unveiled in Japan touting some impressive yet familiar specifications and classic camera branding. The device was announced by Japanese carrier SoftBank, which probably means it won’t come to Western markets officially. However, it marks the first time that Leica has ever been directly associated with a device rather than lending its name to smartphone camera setups. The Leica Leitz Phone 1 includes the exact same 1-inch camera system that was unveiled alongside the Sharp Aquos R6 around a month ago, because this is effectively a rebadged version of that device (via Engadget).
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Motorola RAZR 2 foldable phone won’t be out until next year

Motorola has proudly launched the RAZR foldable phone last year. It’s not exactly a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold but it challenged the Galaxy Z Flip because they have same foldable form factor. Motorola was once famous for its RAZR clamshell phone during the early 2000s and it has given it a new lease in life with the Motorola RAZR. The new Razr was introduced in 2019 as an old icon going more modern. The phone was delayed a bit but when it was ready, a Motorola RAZR gold edition was soon revealed.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Motorola may revive a 'classic' rugged Android phone

Just be ready for mid-tier specs. A leak hints Motorola might resurrect its Defy rugged phone with a modern version. It would have modest specs, but a tough case that could survive water and steep drops. There’s no word on pricing or availability. Motorola’s return to the rugged phone market...
Cell Phonesnewagebd.net

Realme launches flagship phone GT 5G

Smartphone brand realme launched its long-anticipated flagship killer phone realme GT 5G along with three new AIoT products – realme watch 2 and 2 Pro and realme TechLife Robot Vacuum – in the global market on Tuesday through a global launch event, said a press release on Wednesday. Realme also...