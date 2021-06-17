Motorola Moto Defy rugged phone launches w/ £279 price
After some late leaks, Motorola has taken the wraps off the Moto Defy, the firm’s affordably focused rugged Android smartphone. Although coming with the Motorola branding, the device is being produced by Bullitt Group, a firm more commonly associated with the CAT line of rugged devices used in industry. The Motorola Moto Defy ups the ante, with a hard-wearing design and fairly modest specifications. It has been over 11 years since a Motorola device came with the “Defy” branding, making this a second coming of sorts.9to5google.com