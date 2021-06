So here's how it works: they check you out, you list your painting for sale on the site—anonymously—then a buyer—who is also anonymous—makes an offer for it. You do a deal—anonymously—then send your painting to be examined in a Delaware freeport. It is then shipped to the buyer—you still do not know who they are, nor they you—and you get the money in your account, minus a 10% charge. You will never know where that painting has gone, they will never know where it has come from.