Politics

Robust Tax Collections Squelch State Moves for Big Tax Hikes

bloomberglaw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of states that had been mulling big tax increases have mostly ditched them amid the unexpected influx of post-pandemic tax cash and federal aid. Total state taxes were up over 81% through April compared with a year earlier, according to data collected by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. Thanks to the rebounding economy and the $350 billion sent to them in the latest federal Covid-19 relief law, lawmakers in some states that had been eyeing big tax hikes—once feared as necessary—have cast them aside.

news.bloomberglaw.com
State
New York State
#Wealth Tax#Tax Increases
Politicsctnewsjunkie.com

iCapital Moving In Without Upfront Tax Breaks

A second company this week has announced plans to come to Connecticut, with state incentives available only after it creates new jobs, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Financial tech company iCapital Network plans to open an office in Greenwich in the fall and create 200 jobs over two years, according to the governor’s news release. The company, which provides a digital platform for banking and wealth management, is headquartered in New York with other offices in Hong Kong, Lisbon, London and Zurich.
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Report: Washington State tax Collections up $2.6 Billion Over Projection by 2023

Weeks after Washington lawmakers passed the largest state budget to date, economic forecasts show the state is poised to rake in $2.6 billion more than anticipated. That number stems from the Washington Office of Financial Management's latest economic forecast released on Wednesday. The report shows the state is set to receive $1.8 billion more in the current 2019-2021 budget cycle than reported in March. Moreover, based on OFM analysts' projections, the state can expect to pocket $2.6 billion more than projected by mid-2023.
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Leesburg Moving to Monthly Meals Tax Collection

The Town of Leesburg will follow the example of its neighbors and, in 2022, will begin collecting meals tax from its food and beverage establishments on a monthly basis. During this week’s council meeting, Town Council members voted to pass a series of batch amendments to its Zoning Ordinance. Among those is a move to require monthly, rather than quarterly, filing of meals taxes from its businesses.
EconomyCourier News

Leaked data shows tax code rigged toward rich

Internal Revenue Service data obtained by ProPublica and published last week shows in black and white just how rigged toward the rich the U.S. tax code has become. The data, sent anonymously to the independent investigative outlet, shows that while their personal wealth grows by the billions, they pay very little of it in taxes – far less as a percentage than the average American trying to make ends meet with their wages.
Dover, OHwtuz.com

Dover Income Tax Collections Up

Nick McWilliams reporting – Current income tax collection in Dover shows the city is seeing improvements in employment and revenue, but still has a ways to go. Auditor Nicole Stoldt discussed current income tax collections for this year with council members recently, offering a positive outlook on current totals. She...
Iowa StateClinton Herald

Iowa lost $516.8 million in 2019 due to migration, study finds

The collective wealth of Iowa residents decreased $516.8 million in 2019 due to population migration trends, according to a new analysis of Internal Revenue Service data by the nonprofit Wirepoints website. Overall, Iowa lost 5,381 people that year, according to Wirepoints. The study looked at how shifting population numbers among...
Craighead County, ARJonesboro Sun

Another 30% rise in sales tax collections

JONESBORO — After a 34 percent jump in local sales tax revenue in May, Craighead County followed that up with another 30 percent windfall this week, Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt reported Wednesday. The money reflects retail sales from April, when many people received income tax refunds or another round...
PoliticsSentinel

Good news on state tax cuts

Minnesota legislators have been in special session for a week to pass state budget bills. They are still working on those, but they did get a significant piece of legislation finished last week. Legislators agreed on a nearly $1 billion tax cut bill that focuses most of its benefits to...
Marysville, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

City tax collections $2M ahead of 2020

Marysville officials are saying that through the first five months of 2021, finances look good, but warned it is too early to predict how the year will end. At Monday’s City Finance Committee meeting, Marysville Finance Director Brad Lutz said that through May 31, the city had received $10.44 million in income tax receipts, an increase of $2.28 million, or nearly 28% above the same period in 2020.
AgricultureMacomb Daily

State Tax Commission deals blow on wind turbine tax cash

After years of litigation and appeals the State Tax Commission has ruled in favor of utilities regarding how wind turbines should be taxed. The decision, the first of many likely to follow, could cost local units of governments with wind farms millions of dollars in past and future revenues. Although...
Personal Financenowkalamazoo.com

State considers tax credits for vaccinations

With COVID vaccination rates stalled around 60%, state lawmakers are considering options for incentivizing the shot. One such plan would provide tax credits for people who show they were vaccinated. “It’s important to find creative ways to get people to the table,” said state Representative Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, in...
Dewey, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Sales Tax Collections Reach New Heights in Dewey

Sales tax collections for the City of Dewey were phenomenal this past month and have been on another level for the year. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said sales tax collections are approximately 19-percent over the previous year. Trease said collections hit the benchmark of over $1 million over a 12 month period, a first for the City of Dewey.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

A Big Bipartisan Deal On Infrastructure Is Unlikely, Making Democrat-Backed Tax Hikes More Likely, According To Goldman Sachs

As lawmakers in Washington struggle to agree on an infrastructure spending package, here’s what analysts from Goldman Sachs are expecting lawmakers to pass this year. The analysts say they do not expect lawmakers to reach a broad bipartisan infrastructure deal, especially because of deep disagreements about how new spending should be paid for: Democrats favor higher taxes on corporations and the rich which Republicans oppose, while some Republicans are willing to implement new or increased “user fees” like a gas tax hike, which Democrats oppose.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Lodging tax collections returning to pre-pandemic levels

As visitors return to western Colorado, Grand Junction’s lodging tax revenues have nearly recovered from the steep decline they experienced during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the first five months of the year, lodging tax collections are only $10,000 behind 2019’s numbers and more than $100,000 ahead of...