Robust Tax Collections Squelch State Moves for Big Tax Hikes

A second company this week has announced plans to come to Connecticut, with state incentives available only after it creates new jobs, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Financial tech company iCapital Network plans to open an office in Greenwich in the fall and create 200 jobs over two years, according to the governor’s news release. The company, which provides a digital platform for banking and wealth management, is headquartered in New York with other offices in Hong Kong, Lisbon, London and Zurich.