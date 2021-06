No. 4 - Bad Bunny - "Yonaguni" Already known as one of the most successful Latin superstars on the planet, Bad Bunny tried something new on his recently-released single "Yonaguni" by mixing Spanish with Japanese. The track is named after a Japanese island, and it instantly becomes another massive hit for the musician. On the Billboard Global 200, it opens at No. 4, bringing Bunny back to the top 10 for the third time, which is one of the more impressive accumulations of smashes on the tally, which is still less than a year old.