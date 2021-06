Over recent weeks, we’ve seen reports some Australians under 40 who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have been getting their first dose. These are people who don’t fall into a priority group outlined by the federal government, and are not eligible under the current rules in their state or territory. These young people have been described as “queue jumping”. Although some might be jumping the queue, most, in my view, are not doing anything wrong. Besides, given how slowly the vaccine rollout is progressing in Australia, these eager young folks may actually be doing us all a favour. What...