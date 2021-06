The leader of an organised crime group supplying drugs across the north of England was caught at the Channel Tunnel as he tried to flee the UK in a high-powered BMW.Jordan Talbot, 30, ran the gang based in Bootle, Merseyside, using the encrypted messaging platform Encrochat, which was infiltrated by police last year.He used the handle "LittleNev" while directing trusted couriers to drive across the country in cars specially adapted with secret compartments for concealing drugs.Merseyside Police said the gang distributed more than 500kg of class A drugs throughout the North West and North East of England between September 2019...