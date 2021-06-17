Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilliard, OH

2021 Hank Marr High School Jazz Award winner, Hilliard's Mason Bryant, dedicated to being a musician

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilliard Bradley High School student Mason Bryant, 16, spent four to six hours in the practice room of his Hilliard family home each day of the pandemic. He'd nestle his Fender Stratocaster, a used electric guitar with an orange-to-black ombre bodice and a line of worn spots on the perimeter, firmly, yet tenderly under his right arm. His fingers, toughened from seven years of playing, clamped down the frets as he plucked the strings with a jewel-toned, green 0.7 mm pick. He passed the time strumming away, practicing jazz improvisation and developing his knowledge of music theory.

www.dispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Hilliard, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Mason, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Marr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Music School#Nestle#Fender Stratocaster#The Jazz Arts Group#The Youth Jazz Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.