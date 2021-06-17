2021 Hank Marr High School Jazz Award winner, Hilliard's Mason Bryant, dedicated to being a musician
Hilliard Bradley High School student Mason Bryant, 16, spent four to six hours in the practice room of his Hilliard family home each day of the pandemic. He'd nestle his Fender Stratocaster, a used electric guitar with an orange-to-black ombre bodice and a line of worn spots on the perimeter, firmly, yet tenderly under his right arm. His fingers, toughened from seven years of playing, clamped down the frets as he plucked the strings with a jewel-toned, green 0.7 mm pick. He passed the time strumming away, practicing jazz improvisation and developing his knowledge of music theory.www.dispatch.com