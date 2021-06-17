Cancel
Noel Gallagher explains why people don’t like U2’s Bono

By Nick Reilly
NME
 8 days ago

Noel Gallagher has opened up on why he believes that U2 frontman Bono has become the whipping boy of rock in recent years. Despite enjoying global fame, U2 have endured their fair share of naysayers – and Noel believes that Bono is directly to blame. Speaking to Absolute Radio's Andy...

Noel Gallagher planning solo Oasis tour

Noel Gallagher is planning a tour in which he only performs Oasis songs. The 'Holy Mountain' singer doesn't worry about his background with his former group when he's working on new material for his solo project, High Flying Birds, but acknowledges fans want to hear some of the tracks he wrote for the 'Live Forever' hitmakers at his gigs, and he's planning to take that one step further by going out on the road with an orchestra to pay tribute to his back catalogue.
MusicDigital Courier

Noel Gallagher teases 'acoustic' album

Noel Gallagher's next album is going to be "more acoustic" than his last solo LP. The 54-year-old musician has been busy over the past year writing new songs and he has teased that the record is going back to his Oasis roots as opposed to his last full-length High Flying Birds release, 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?', and his run of EPs which all had a more experimental and dance-tinged sound due to Noel's studio work with producer David Holmes.
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Noel Gallagher lashes out at Harry and Meghan

Noel Gallagher lashes out at Harry and Meghan, the singer known as the Duke of Sussex a “f * cking woke snowflake” who must “shut his mouth.”. The ‘Oasis’ gang member criticized Prince Harry for talking ailing of his brother, Prince William, just lately telling The Solar that he mustn’t have been disrespectful of his family.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Noel Gallagher claims pandemic is ‘classless’ because ‘everybody’s in the same boat’

Noel Gallagher has claimed that everyone has shared the same experience during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “classless” situation. In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, the former Oasis star said he was “sick and tired” of seeing celebrities trying to be positive about lockdown. “My children have really suffered, my wife has suffered,” he said. “It’s been a terrible thing, but no different to anyone else.”“The thing about the pandemic is it’s classless,” he continued. “Everybody’s in the same boat, really. OK, people’s surroundings might be different, you know, I might have a bigger back garden...
Musicdailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: Ruth B., Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sugarbana

Ruth B. – Moments in Between (Downtown Records) Six-time JUNO-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter Ruth B. presents her sophomore album, Moments in Between (Downtown Records). Ruth B. first came onto everyone’s radar in 2015 with her viral platinum single “Lost Boy.” Executive-produced by Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Blood Orange, Ellie Goulding), Moments In Between arrives as the follow-up to Ruth’s gold-certified debut album Safe Haven. Moments In Between features previously released singles such as August 2020 single “Dirty Nikes,” and June 2020’s “If I Have A Son,” a somber piece Ruth wrote following the murder of George Floyd. In her newest album, Ruth infuses all her songs with raw emotional honesty, even as she lets her imagination wander. “Writing songs has always been therapeutic for me,” says Ruth, “and I hope that hearing my songs helps other people in the same way. Whether they’re feeling lonely or heartbroken or happy, I want them to know that someone else understands what they’re going through.”
Musichennemusic.com

Noel Gallagher performs Oasis classic on CBS This Morning

Noel Gallagher performed three songs – including an Oasis. The rocker was on hand to promote his newly-released greatest hits package, “Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)”, a compilation that features two new songs alongside highlights from the first decade of his work with The High Flying Birds.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Noel Gallagher Plans Acoustic Tour of Oasis Songs, Got ‘Emotional” Watching Band’s Doc

Noel Gallagher revealed that he’s planning an acoustic tour and plans to perform mostly Oasis songs. “I will probably get round to a tour of mostly Oasis songs when I do the acoustic thing,” said Gallagher. “There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the COVID shit.”
MusicPosted by
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Noel Gallagher performs "Don't Look Back in Anger"

Noel Gallagher is best known as co-founder of "Oasis," one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. A decade ago he launched a solo career – and this month he celebrates the release of a double-album of greatest hits, "High Flying Birds." For this week's Saturday Sessions, Gallagher performs "Don't Look Back in Anger."
Celebritiestoofab.com

Noel Gallagher Calls Prince Harry a 'Woke Snowflake'

The Oasis guitarist also slammed Meghan Markle. Noel Gallagher took aim at Prince Harry for publicly criticizing the royal family recently. During an interview with The Sun on Wednesday, the Oasis guitarist -- who famously has a bitter sibling rivalry with former bandmate Liam Gallagher -- weighed in the on drama surrounding Prince Harry, specifically his strained relationship with his older brother Prince William.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Noel Gallagher discusses his music career and what he's been up to throughout the pandemic

Noel Gallagher is best known as the co-founder of "Oasis," one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. After the group disbanded in 2009, Gallagher launched a solo career and formed another group "High Flying Birds," and this month, he celebrates the release of a new studio album. The English singer looks back at the first 10 years of his solo career and discusses how he's kept busy during the pandemic.
MusicantiMUSIC

Noel Gallagher Performs On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performed their single, "We're On Our Way Now", on the June 17 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and video of the performance has been shared online. The tune is one of two new songs - along with "Flying On The...
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Noel Gallagher reveals Liam bombshell live on radio and why Bono is so ‘unliked’

Noel Gallagher dished the dirt on a recent Absolute Radio show.
Musiczapgossip.com

Noel Gallagher feels no pressure to match Oasis success

Noel Gallagher knows his solo music will never be as “culturally significant” as his work with Oasis. The 54-year-old rocker insisted he doesn’t think too much when writing new songs and doesn’t feel any pressure to match his past success because his main goal these days is to produce material that makes him happy, and it’s a bonus if other people like it too.
Celebritiesrichardhartley.com

Not that Noel Gallagher’s looking back in anger. Well, not much

In an age of celebrity blandness, where famous people usually decline to say much of interest in public, Noel Gallagher is reliably forthright in doling out his opinions. Last week, doing the rounds, he let rip at hard-to-hit targets such as Prince Harry (“woke snowflake”) and Little Mix (“not in the same league as Oasis”). So familiar are his “better in my day” grumbles that they’re essentially white noise now; they should make a relaxation app out of them, to soothe sleep-troubled woke snowflakes who are unbearably anxious about the prospect of Little Mix not winning a Brit next year.
Los Angeles, CAindialife.us

Noel Gallagher is loving lockdown life

Los Angeles, June 11 : Oasis legend Noel Gallagher says he has had a great time being at home during lockdown induced by Covid-19. "I wish I could preach about clean living but I can't. But I'm loving it. I got really back into... drinking at home, which I haven't done since the 90s, every night watching the telly. I know rock stars who are health obsessed... and are quick to tell you they've been to rehab. It's like, nobody wants to know that. Thankfully, I never felt the need to go," Gallagher said.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Noel Gallagher told Keith Richards Liam Gallagher is worse than Sir Mick Jagger

Keith Richards once asked Noel Gallagher who is worse out of Sir Mick Jagger and Liam Gallagher. The former Oasis guitarist has recalled bumping into The Rolling Stones rocker, 77, in the Bahamas on New Year's Eve one year, and him quizzing the 'Supersonic' hitmaker, 54, on whether his rival sibling and the Britpop group's ex-frontman, 48, is the "biggest ****" or the Stones bandleader, 77.
Musicbritpopnews.com

Noel Gallagher ‘Can’t Play’ Arenas For Sad Reason

Noel Gallagher was recently asked by Matt Wilkinson about Oasis’ 2009 breakup statement. Noel Gallagher Explains ‘Violent’ Oasis Breakup. Because that’s where it started, that’s where you as a solo artist started. There’s no going back after that. And the interesting thing with you is you then take what seemed at the time like ages off, but actually in hindsight, it was only about a year, that you seemed a little bit unsure of yourself. And for me, as a longtime fan, seeing the person who was probably the most confident and brash person in UK music for the previous 18 years, saying, ‘You know what? I don’t know if I can pull this off solo.’