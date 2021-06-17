Noel Gallagher explains why people don’t like U2’s Bono

Ruth B. – Moments in Between (Downtown Records) Six-time JUNO-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter Ruth B. presents her sophomore album, Moments in Between (Downtown Records). Ruth B. first came onto everyone’s radar in 2015 with her viral platinum single “Lost Boy.” Executive-produced by Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Blood Orange, Ellie Goulding), Moments In Between arrives as the follow-up to Ruth’s gold-certified debut album Safe Haven. Moments In Between features previously released singles such as August 2020 single “Dirty Nikes,” and June 2020’s “If I Have A Son,” a somber piece Ruth wrote following the murder of George Floyd. In her newest album, Ruth infuses all her songs with raw emotional honesty, even as she lets her imagination wander. “Writing songs has always been therapeutic for me,” says Ruth, “and I hope that hearing my songs helps other people in the same way. Whether they’re feeling lonely or heartbroken or happy, I want them to know that someone else understands what they’re going through.”