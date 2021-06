Soprano has just unveiled the clip for “Dingue” and at the same time announces the release of his new album!. After Booba who recently unveiled the hallucinating clip of “RST”, it’s another rapper’s turn to do the same. Few months ago, Soprano had made a comeback by resuming the tube “Near the stars” from the group GOLD, first single from their next album entitled Star hunter. The singer shared a video largely inspired by the series Stranger Things full of reference to the 80s (Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Star Trek) with the guest star, actor and comedian Didier Bourdon. The story continues today in the music video for his new single “Crazy” that we share with you just below.