MN National Guard Being Prepared For Activation In Minneapolis

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is “giving the Minnesota National Guard a warning order” to be ready to aid local law enforcement in Minneapolis. It comes at the request of the city’s mayor Jacob Frey after the police killing of Winston Boogie Smith Junior and after a protester was killed by a speeding driver. The Star Tribune reports it is at least the fourth time the city has asked for National Guard aid since George Floyd’s death. The National Guard tweeted they have “activated” roughly 100 soldiers. It also comes ahead of Derek Chauvin’s [[ SHO-vin’s ]] sentencing next week. He was convicted of killing Floyd.