Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, appears to be serious regarding his intentions to sue his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, in order to see his grandchildren. According to CafeMom, Thomas recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, during which he said that he was in contact with lawyers to see about possibly suing his daughter and son-in-law in order to have visitation rights to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. Thomas said this past summer that he would be petitioning the courts in California in order to see his grandkids.

