ND Leaders Limiting Allocation Of Federal Money
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leaders are limiting allocations of federal aid to avoid complications with a new law. The law limits the Emergency Commission to spending only 50-million dollars during each budget term. The law went into effect earlier this year after the legislature overrode Governor Doug Burgum's veto. The state has more than a billion dollars in federal aid available, much of it from COVID relief or the federal stimulus package.www.am1100theflag.com