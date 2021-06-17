ND Leaders Limiting Allocation Of Federal Money

PANDEMIC AID DOLLARS — Louisiana lawmakers have charted the spending of nearly $1.7 billion in federal pandemic aid in their just-ended legislative session. They sent $563 million to road and bridge work and steered $490 million to help shore up the state's nearly bankrupt unemployment trust fund. For the remaining dollars, they created a complex network of programs to send money to ports, water system upgrades, tourism marketing efforts and broadband projects in underserved areas. The dollars represent more than half the $3 billion in direct block grant aid Louisiana is receiving from the most recent coronavirus assistance package passed by Democrats in Congress earlier this year. The remaining cash will be spent later.