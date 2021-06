Nintendo has revealed that the next Maximus Cup in Tetris 99 will be revolving around their recently released Miitopia. This particular cup event will give you the chance to earn an in-game theme based on the latest Nintendo game, as you'll be able to put your reflexes and dexterity to the test in a competition against the world for some awesome prizes. As it has been with previous cups, you will compete over the course of three days against everyone else online to not just become one of the best, but to unlock special themes. Which you may have guessed by now, the theme will be related to the game as you'll get backgrounds and other items that will work in Tetris 99. You can read more about the event below, which kicks off on Friday.