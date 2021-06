Kanye West was all smiles after celebrating his birthday with Irina Shayk in France, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, she was just as excited to spend time with Ye. There was once a time when you couldn’t get Kanye West to smile, but Ye, 44, was grinning from ear-to-ear in on June 10 when he was spotted in Malibu after returning from his romantic getaway with Irina Shayk. This new romance comes less than four months after Kim Kardashian filed the papers to divorce Kanye, and while some might be intimidated to date Kim’s soon-to-be-ex, Irina was not. “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”