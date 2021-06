Hi I'm a first time mum to a 4 month old little girl, since Friday my daughter has been pooing during or after every bottle that she is having this is completely not normal for her. I haven't changed the baby milk or anything she is on cow and gate first infant milk I know that they are changing the formula but my baby has not had the new packet yet, I decided to wait it out over the weekend to see if it was a little tummy bug but still nothing changed I have spoken to my doctor on Monday who has sent a sample of her poo off to check for any infections or anything like that I still am waiting for the result but in the mean time I got the cow and gate comfort milk she had her first bottle of it today she only drank 3 oz of it and wouldn't go back to it she just didn't take to the comfort milk so I had no choice but to give her the first infant milk again but I honestly do not know what to do I have tried everything I have gone back to making bottles from the kettle etc I have scrubbed all of her bottles and steamer but nothing is changing can anyone give me some advice on what I can do or try please? I just want her to feel better even though she is completely fine in herself.