Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Mavenir Campus Network With Cloud Hosted Open RAN 4G/5G CBRS/OnGo Capability, Launched In Dallas TX

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanding Mavenir’s Open RAN portfolio to include CBRS/OnGo certified end-to-end solutions for indoor and outdoor applications. Campus to cover 5G Sub-6GHz and 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) network testing capabilities in the coming months. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any...

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Dallas#Private Cloud#Cloud Service#Cbrs#3rd Party#Ongo#Enterprises Carriers#Mavedge#Fcc#Cbsd#Ev#G Evolved Packet Core#Epc#Poles#Gaa#Svp#Gm#Emerging Business#Csp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Businessthefastmode.com

MTN Picks Altiostar, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless & Others for Open RAN Roll Out

MTN Group has unveiled its plan to roll out OpenRAN by the end of 2021 in collaboration with its partners Altiostar, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, TechMahindra and Voyage. The operator plans to modernise its radio access networks using OpenRAN. With up-to-date technology, MTN expects a reduction in its power consumption and associated carbon emissions. This, in turn, supports its plans to decarbonise its network and achieve net zero emissions by 2040.
Technologyaithority.com

Nesten Joins OnGo Alliance To Expand Its Community-Driven Communications Ecosystem With 4G LTE And 5G NR Capabilities In The CBRS Spectrum

Nesten, a wireless network developer with expertise in community-driven blockchain technology and distributed edge computing and storage, has joined the OnGo Alliance, a collaborative organization of industry leaders committed to building 4G LTE and 5G NR wireless networks in the shared CBRS spectrum. Nesten, a wireless network developer with expertise...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Western Digital launches edge servers for rugged 5G networks in harsh environments

Western Digital has launched its Ultrastar Edge servers to support 5G networks and other communications in harsh environments. If you’ve ever planning a trip to the Alaskan wilderness and want to stream live video of a bear chasing after you to your friends back home, you might want to take one of these along. The servers can deliver high speeds and capacity for real-time analytics, AI, deep learning, ML training and inference, and video transcoding at the edge.
Technologythefastmode.com

Dell Launches Cloud-native Telecom Ecosystem for 5G

Dell Technologies recently announced that it is anchoring an open, cloud-native telecom ecosystem to put communications service providers (CSPs) on the fast track for innovation and revenue growth. As telecom networks disaggregate and move toward delivering powerful infrastructure and applications at the edge, the number of components to deploy and...
Computerstelecoms.com

5G Network Deployment Handbook

As 5G moves from the lab to the field, field engineers, technicians and installers are grappling with the many challenges of ensuring a successful deployment. Validating 5G in the lab is one thing, but scaling it to the field requires robust, efficient, and scalable 5G test and verification solutions. VIAVI is pleased to offer an indispensable handbook with insights to simplify deployment complexities. It covers topics including:
Technologytelecoms.com

Network Exposure: The Next Phase of 5G

As 5G moves to the next phase, the ability to securely expose 5G capabilities is set to provide a transformative means for growth and monetization. In this webinar, we focus on how 5G will become more open, diverse and flexible – all thanks to the central role of: 5G Network Exposure (the 5G NEF).
Computersarxiv.org

Latency-aware and Survivable Mapping of VNFs in 5G Network Edge Cloud

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) play crucial roles in 5G networks for dynamically provisioning diverse communication services with heterogeneous service requirements. In particular, while NFV improves flexibility and scalability by softwarizing physical network functions as Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), MEC enables to provide delay-sensitive/time-critical services by moving computing facilities to the network edge. However, these new paradigms introduce challenges in terms of latency, availability, and resource allocation. In this paper, we first explore MEC cloud facility location selection and then latency-aware placement of VNFs in different selected locations of NFV enabled MEC cloud facilities in order to meet the ultra-low latency requirements of different applications (e.g., Tactile Internet, virtual reality, and mission-critical applications). Furthermore, we also aim to guarantee the survivability of VNFs and an edge server against failures in resource limited MEC cloud facility due to software bugs, configuration faults, etc. To this end, we formulate the problem of latency-aware and survivable mapping of VNFs in different MEC cloud facilities as an Integer Linear Programming (ILP) to minimize the overall service provisioning cost, and show that the problem is NP-hard. Owing to the high computational complexity of solving the ILP, we propose a simulated annealing based heuristic algorithm to obtain near-optimal solution in polynomial time. With extensive simulations, we show the effectiveness of our proposed solution in a real-world network topology, which performs close to the optimal solution.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dell Technologies (DELL), DISH (DISH) to Build First Open RAN 5G Edge Infrastructure

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) have formed a strategic infrastructure agreement to support DISH's launch of the United States' first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network. The companies are reimagining how 5G RAN networks are built and deployed with an ecosystem of partners, technologies and Dell's open infrastructure foundation.
BusinessComputer Weekly

DISH, Dell announce Open RAN 5G edge infrastructure first for US

US operator DISH Network Corporation has formed a strategic infrastructure agreement with Dell Technologies to support the launch of what it says is the first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network in the country. The open, cloud-native 5G network is said to have been built from the ground up. In the...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Demandbase Expands Predictive Analytics Capabilities for ABX Cloud

B2B Go-to-Market Leader Continues to Blaze a Trail with Technology & Company Recognition. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced noteworthy new features released in the Demandbase One ABX Cloud. Already rich in analytics, the ABX Cloud now expands those capabilities further with Multiple Predictive Models. Included in the Engagement Platform, this feature enables customers to create customized Pipeline Predict and Qualification Score models for any product, business unit or industry — on their own, without the need for professional services. This is groundbreaking for predictive analytics and empowers customers to determine the best accounts to pursue across business segments.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dish Network taps Dell for 5G network infrastructure

June 17 (Reuters) - Dish Network (DISH.O) will tap Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) for key parts of the new 5G network it is building in the United States, the companies said on Thursday. Dish has committed to U.S. regulators to covering 70% of the country's population with its network by...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Reports: User Experience Differs Little Between 5G, 4G

Are people with 5G devices likely to notice a significant improvement over 4G technology in terms of reliability and speed? A series of reports from data company Tutela suggests the answer might be "no" or "it depends." The reports use data from 10 U.S. urban areas to evaluate offerings from...
Businesstelecoms.com

Ericsson needs Intel inside to support mid-band 5G in its Cloud RAN

Swedish kit vendor Ericsson has continued its shuffle towards a commoditized, open Radio Access Network by using Intel chips to do its mid-band 5G computing. The broader announcement concerns support for mid-band spectrum by the Ericsson Cloud RAN portfolio, which was launched last year. At the time it seemed to represent a symbolic concession by Ericsson that the telecoms industry is evolving away from the closed RAN stack that forms much of its business model and today’s embrace of a third-party component vendor would is another such moment.
ComputersBeta News

Linux Foundation launches Open Voice Network

Many organizations are now relying on voice assistant systems to handle enquiries, but just as with other forms of information it's important to protect the consumer and the proprietary data that flows through voice. The Linux Foundation is launching an Open Voice Network, an open source association dedicated to advancing...
Technologythefastmode.com

Ericsson Extends Cloud RAN for 5G Mid-band and Massive MIMO

Ericsson has extended its Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) offering to include support for 5G mid-band and Massive MIMO deployments. With mid-band spectrum, communications service providers can capitalize on their 5G spectral assets to roll out services quickly and efficiently, while delivering a more responsive experience to mobile broadband users.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Intel launches more silicon and software for 5G wireless networks

Intel made the case today that its silicon chips and software are accelerating 5G wireless networks at the edge, and the big chipmaker is launching new chips to further improve its position in virtual radio access networks (vRAN) and other 5G technologies. Intel VP Dan Rodriguez made the announcements in...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Dish to Deploy 5G Standalone Core in AWS Cloud

Dish said today that it will use Nokia to deploy its 5G standalone core network on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Dish has committed to building a 5G nationwide network and unlike the three major U.S. wireless carriers, the company doesn’t have a legacy of earlier-generation infrastructure – a reality that is driving some innovative network architecture decisions.