Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Thursday it would support Vivendi’s plan to spin off Universal Music, including the distribution-in-kind of shares to Vivendi shareholders.

Separately, the fund will vote against the compensations of Vivendi’s chairman, chief executive, top management and board members in line with its policy of having executive pay that is transparent and aligned with long-term shareholder interests.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund had a 1.49% stake in Vivendi worth $572 million at the end of 2020, according to fund data. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Music#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Top Management#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Music
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Norway's Optin Bank to be wound down, government says

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s Optin Bank has been stripped of its operating licence and will be wound down, the government said on Wednesday. The small, loss-making lender recently failed to convince its shareholders to inject fresh equity. The government’s decision was made at the advice of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, which regulates banks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Norway competition watchdog may block DNB-Sbanken tie-up

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Competition Authority may block a bid by Norway’s largest bank DNB for domestic rival Sbanken, and will extended its review of the planned tie-up until Aug. 26, the watchdog said on Thursday. While more than 90% of Sbanken’s shareholders have accepted DNB’s offer...
BusinessMetro International

Bollore scores win as Vivendi investors back $39 billion Universal spin-off

PARIS (Reuters) -Shareholders in Vivendi applauded on Tuesday the French media giant’s plan to spin off its $39 billion Universal music business, underpinning Vincent Bollore’s grip on the group and ignoring concerns expressed by several funds. Bluebell Capital Partners and investment fund Artisan Partners said the transaction was unfavourable to...
BusinessBillboard

Vivendi Investors Approve $40B Spinoff of Universal Music Group

Now that Vivendi shareholders have approved spinning off 60% of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music major can become a publicly listed company by a targeted date of Sept. 21, the French media conglomerate announced on Tuesday. At the company's annual general shareholder's meeting, 99.9% of shareholders in attendance...
BusinessNew York Post

Vivendi sells 10 percent stake in Universal Music Group to Ackman’s SPAC

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman bought a 10 percent stake in Vivendi’s Universal Music Group for $4 billion, valuing the world’s largest record label — which is home to Drake, Taylor Swift and Billy Eilish — at around $42 billion. Ackman’s blank-check company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings and Vivendi announced the...
Businesswealthx.com

Ackman’s SPAC Signs Deal To Buy 10% Of Vivendi’s Universal

Changes story identifier, recasts lede, adds details from Pershing Square Tontine’s statement and background. PARIS/BANGALORE, June 20 (Reuters) – Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings PSTH.N signed a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG), Taylor Swift’s label, for about $4 billion, the companies said on Sunday.
Businessjioforme.com

The Persing Square sign has a contract to buy 10% of Vivendi’s Universal

Paris (Reuters)-Vivendi (OTC :), dominated by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, said it had signed an agreement to sell 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) to Persing Squaretontin Holdings on Sunday. “The arrival of major U.S. investors after the Tencent Group-led consortium has acquired a 20% stake provides further evidence of...
Industryenergycentral.com

Shell plans to bid in Norway’s 1st offshore wind tender

Oslo — Oil major Shell teamed up with Norwegian utilities BKK and Lyse to bid in the Nordic country’s first offshore wind tender expected next year, the companies said on Thursday. Shell has been active in oil and gas extraction on the Norwegian continental shelf for several decades, and like...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Loeb's U.S. hedge fund Third Point owns Vivendi stake -source

(Adds details on deal, investment) June 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb’s Third Point owns a substantial stake in Vivendi SE and is “evaluating” the French media giant’s plan to sell a stake in its Universal Music Group to rival billionaire investor William Ackman, a source familiar with the firm’s holdings said on Monday.
Business104.1 WIKY

Blackstone makes higher buyout proposal for UK’s St. Modwen Properties

(Reuters) – Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has made a sweetened buyout offer for St. Modwen Properties at 560 pence per share in cash, the companies said on Thursday, adding that the London-listed company was backing this final offer. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BusinessPV Tech

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

Canadian Solar has secured a €50 million (US$59.7 million) bilateral corporate facility with Banco Santander to support its project development efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company will also use the funds to expand its presence in operations and maintenance, asset management, battery storage and energy...