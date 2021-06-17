Astra Hires IBM Watson And Apple Veteran Stratos Davlos To Lead Software

A new, personal interactive tool for professionals was recently unveiled at IBM's Think conference. As AI and machine learning become integral to success for companies, across the board, leveraging these tools with ease has become a primary aim for tech leaders. At IBM's recent Think conference, this issue was at the forefront of the agenda. Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, emphasized how IBM's key strategy today is to get AI into the myriad processes involved in IT operations — from cloud to security to workflow.