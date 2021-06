Over the course of his career, not only has actor Jason Isaacs managed to join some of the world's most beloved franchises, but he's made such an impact in those series that fans keep clamoring for his return. Despite his years away from the worlds of Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Star Trek, the actor isn't ruling out such a return, though he points out any possible return is contingent upon a story worth telling that will feel earned and organic. Isaacs can next be seen in the film Creation Stories, which makes its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16th.