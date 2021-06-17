Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

CPR lessons available on NHS following Christian Eriksen’s collapse - where can you get them?

By Ellie Abraham
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfcNB_0aX0bRdR00

A cardiac arrest suffered by a professional football player during a Euro 2020 match has prompted the NHS to offer CPR lessons run by volunteers.

Danish football player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch on Saturday 12 June, during a match between Denmark and Finland in the Euro 2020 tournament.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player received medical treatment, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which ultimately saved his life.

Now, a group of NHS volunteers have come together to teach CPR training, in a project launched by England’s national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, and St John Ambulance.

The ambulance service said Eriksen’s collapse, which many witnessed live on TV, sparked a 1,000 per cent increase in calls asking for CPR training, while searches for how to use a defibrillator went up 1,900 per cent.

The new initiative will see professionals teach the public CPR and will also include how to use a defibrillator machine.

According to the NHS, just one in three people in England currently gives CPR when someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

It is hoped the training this initiative will provide could double the number of lives saved.

Professor Powis said: “Since Eriksen’s collapse at the weekend, we have also seen kind-hearted Brits sharing information online on how to do CPR and save a life.

“Today, I’m calling on them to go one step further and train to teach CPR as we know this will mean more lives like Christian Eriksen’s will be saved.”

Powis hopes the training will give people the confidence to administer treatment in emergency situations while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

He said: “If more people had the confidence and skills to call 999 quickly, deliver effective CPR until the ambulance crew arrive, and use a public access defibrillator, the number of lives saved would double.

“We saw a massive rush in willing volunteers to help life-saving activity during the pandemic and we hope that even more people will be inspired to join our Eriksen’s Army, learn CPR and become life-savers.”

Where can I get CPR lessons?

Free online CPR and defibrillator courses will run on the St John Ambulance website .

More information will be available about how and where to access the courses soon.

The Independent

The Independent

158K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Nhs England#Cpr#Nhs#Danish#Tottenham Hotspur#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Army
Related
Soccergranthshala.com

Christian Eriksen’s heroic Denmark captain Simon Kjaer gave CPR before medics

In the end, Finland won the game – not that anyone really cared. The results that mattered most were delivered to the emergency unit of Rigshoplet in Copenhagen. Christian Eriksson was alive. 1 1. Danish leader then comforts Ericsson’s wife Sabrinacredit: Reuters. Returning to the pitch by his talisman, Kajol,...
Soccertuipster.com

Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has "sent his greetings to his teammates" from hospital, where he remains under examination following his collapse during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen 'sends greetings to teammates' from hospital following collapse during match. Some fear that the former Tottenham star may not be able to play football again, given the severity of the incident. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Christian Eriksen may not play...
UEFA90min.com

Ian Wright Slams BBC's Coverage of Christian Eriksen Receiving CPR on Pitch

Ian Wright and Jermaine Beckford hit out at the BBC for continuing to broadcast footage of Christian Eriksen receiving first aid treatment on the pitch following his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The Inter star stumbled and fell to the ground in the 43rd minute, much to...
Soccernewpaper24.com

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen given CPR by medial employees after collapsing on pitch throughout Euro 2020 soccer match – NEWPAPER24

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen given CPR by medial employees after collapsing on pitch throughout Euro 2020 soccer match. Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed whereas taking part in and was given CPR by medical employees throughout his aspect’s Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland in Rome, Italy on Saturday. The sport has been suspended.A Newpaper24 photographer on the match noticed Eriksen elevate his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.Eriksen collapsed out of the blue within the forty second minute of the match whereas operating close to the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to help him, with Delaney…
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

'Covid lets you postpone a match, a cardiac arrest does not': Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand slams UEFA over pressure following Christian Eriksen's collapse

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has accused UEFA of lacking compassion after his players were ‘pressured’ to play following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opener against Finland on Saturday. The midfielder had to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital. The game was suspended for around 90 minutes...
UEFAChicago Tribune

Christian Eriksen is in stable condition after collapsing on the pitch and getting a ‘heart massage’ during Denmark’s European Championship match vs. Finland

COPENHAGEN — As Christian Eriksen lay unconscious on the field, his pulse slipping away, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen quickly realized there wasn’t a second to lose. “He was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed,” Boesen said Saturday. “And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.”
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: How Denmark recalibrated after the trauma of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest

The stadium that witnessed Euro 2020’s most harrowing scenes also saw its most heart-warming. Nine days after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch of the Parken Stadium, his team-mates were grouped around a coach’s phone, checking the scores from Belgium against Finland, seeking confirmation their excellence against Russia had got its rightful reward. It did. Denmark qualified.
SoccerTimes Union

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation urges public awareness and action after collapse of Danish soccer player, Christian Eriksen

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The world was watching when Christian Eriksen, 29, a Danish midfielder, suffered sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and collapsed on June 12th during Euro 2021—an international tournament of the Union of European Football Associations. Eriksen was resuscitated on the soccer field, thanks to immediate bystander CPR and defibrillation. He was then transported to a hospital and subsequently received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to protect him from future heart rhythm disturbances that can lead to SCA.
UEFAirvinetimes.com

BBC gets thousands of complaints over Christian Eriksen coverage

The BBC has received 6,417 complaints over its decision to continue broadcasting as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received emergency treatment during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland. The midfielder, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12 shortly before half-time, leaving players from...
Premier Leaguewkzo.com

Soccer-Premier League to fund defibrillators at over 2,000 grassroots sites

(Reuters) – The Premier League said on Friday it is funding defibrillators at grassroots clubs and facilities to save lives if someone suffers a cardiac arrest in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse at the European Championship. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder collapsed in Denmark’s group opener against Finland. His...
Soccersamfordcrimson.com

Christian Eriksen’s touching visit to Denmark training camp after heart scare

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Want Euro 2020 news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to our email updates. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters....
Soccerinews.co.uk

Euro 2020: Denmark banking on Dutch support against Wales in the stadium where Christian Eriksen made his name

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand hopes to have the full force of Dutch support on his team’s side when they face Wales in the last 16 of Euro 2020. The Danes have become everyone’s second-favourite team following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest, and the backing has been felt strongly in Amsterdam, where the playmaker made his name as a young superstar at Ajax.