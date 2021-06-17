Superman returns: Gianluigi Buffon is back at Parma after 20 years

Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The AC Milan stopper Donnarumma will leave the club and join the French giant as a free agent at the end of the month after he failed to agree on terms for an extension Reputable Journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal, adding that Donnarumma will officially put pen to paper on the contract soon, bringing an end to any speculation. Donnarumma, who is currently on duty with Italy for Euro 2020 is expected to undergo his medical checks after Wednesday when the Azzurri take on Switzerland in their second fixture in Group A. Donnarumma who made his Serie A debut in 2015 at the age of 16 for AC Milan will leave the club with 251 appearances to his name. The post Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘agrees five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain’ after leaving AC Milan appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.