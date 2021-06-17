Verve Therapeutics upsized IPO prices above the expected range

Shares of Graphite Bio Inc. are set to start trading Friday, after the California-based gene-editing biotechnology company's upsized initial public offering priced at the top of the expected range. The company raised $238 million, as it said late Thursday that sold 14.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced at $17 a share. The pricing values Graphite Bio at about $926.1 million. The company had previously said it was offering 12.5 million shares in the IPO, which was expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GRPH." Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and SVB Leerink are the joint book-running managers. The company recorded a net loss of $68.4 million on no revenue in 2020 after a loss of about $109,000 on no revenue in 2019. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has run up 9.3% over the past three months and the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.