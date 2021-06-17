Cancel
Verve Therapeutics upsized IPO prices above the expected range

By Tomi Kilgore
 8 days ago
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (verv) is set to go public Thursday, after the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight above the expected range to value the company at about $832.6 million. Verve, which focuses on genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease , said it sold 14.04 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $19 a share, to raise $266.7 million. The company had previously expected to offer 11.8 million shares in the IPO, which was expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. The stock is expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VERV." J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair are the joint book-running managers. The company recorded a net loss of $45.7 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $19.3 million on no revenue in 2019. Verve is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF (ipo) has lost 3.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 (spx) has gained 6.3%.

