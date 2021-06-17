MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Genevieve II Food Truck Partners With Right Brain Brewery

Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Genevieve II Food Truck is back this summer and you can find it at Right Brain Brewery.

The food truck has fresh handmade pies with lunch and dinner options as well.

You can grab your food to go and then enjoy a beer from Right Brain Brewery.

The two northern Michigan businesses have partnered up this summer and are even offering a new CEO Chocolate Stout Pie.

They’re making sure all the dads out there feel special on Father’s Day by offering a free slice!

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are trying out this new pie and telling us more about his delicious partnership.