9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Genevieve II Food Truck Partners With Right Brain Brewery

By Gabriella Galloway
 8 days ago
Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Genevieve II Food Truck is back this summer and you can find it at Right Brain Brewery.

The food truck has fresh handmade pies with lunch and dinner options as well.

You can grab your food to go and then enjoy a beer from Right Brain Brewery.

The two northern Michigan businesses have partnered up this summer and are even offering a new CEO Chocolate Stout Pie.

They’re making sure all the dads out there feel special on Father’s Day by offering a free slice!

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are trying out this new pie and telling us more about his delicious partnership.

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtm#Food Drink#Mtm#Chocolate Stout Pie
