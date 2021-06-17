State-of-the-art Movement indoor climbing gyms coming to Chicago

Chicago startup hub 1871 will continue to call the Merchandise Mart home through at least the end of the decade. 1871 announced Tuesday that it signed a new lease at the Mart through February 2030 when this current lease agreement ends. The new lease comes as 1871 has been on an acquisition spree of late, scooping up the Illinois Technology Association in 2020 and accelerator program Catapult in February. It also bought Naperville tech center hub88 in April.