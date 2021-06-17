Cancel
Chicago, IL

State-of-the-art Movement indoor climbing gyms coming to Chicago

By I-Chun Chen
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 8 days ago
El Cap plans to open a Movement indoor climbing gym across from Wrigley Field and a second gym in Lincoln Park this fall.

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

