Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Russian lawmakers vote to force U.S. tech giants to open local offices

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41z8ss_0aX0Uumf00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers passed legislation on Thursday that would oblige U.S. tech giants to open offices in Russia by January 2022 or face punitive measures, part of a push by Russia to beef up what it calls internet “sovereignty”.

Russia has cracked down on U.S. internet companies in recent months and slowed down Twitter’s internet traffic since March to punish it for not deleting what Moscow says is banned content.

The new legislation, which passed its third and final reading in the lower house of parliament, requires foreign sites with more than half a million daily users in Russia to set up a local branch or Russian legal entity.

The lack of such a requirement currently allows foreign sites to formally remain outside of Russia’s jurisdiction, the bill’s authors said.

Websites that do not comply would be marked as being non-compliant on search engines, they could be excluded from search engine results, and banned from advertising in Russia and for Russians, the parliament said on its website.

The bill needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law. That is widely expected to happen.

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#U S#Moscow#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Country
Russia
Related
Politicssanjosesun.com

Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Barred From Elections

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin says he has been barred from running in an upcoming election due to his support of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, whose network of organizations has been declared by the authorities to be 'extremist.'. 'I submitted documents for elections to the Moscow City Duma. In...
Politicsasumetech.com

Macron: Holding a European summit with Putin is not a top priority

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that at the European summit in A number of important issues were discussed in Brussels, including die Need to approach in Unify terms of Russia. He added in Statements made this Friday at the end of the two-day summit added that die European Union believes that meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a top priority now.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Kremlin views idea for EU summit with Putin "positively"

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin backs an idea to restore dialogue and contacts between Moscow and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after France and Germany proposed a summit to try to improve relations. “Such a dialogue is truly need both to Brussels and Moscow,” the...
Politicsmacaubusiness.com

Putin is a ‘supporter’ of increased EU-Russia dialogue: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin is a “supporter” of a proposal from Germany and France for the EU to restart summits with Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday. “We assess the initiative positively,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Putin is a supporter of creating mechanisms for dialogue and contacts between Brussels and...
Internetwallstreetpr.com

Russia Cracks Down On Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) And Telegram With A Hefty Fine

On Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and the messaging app Telegram find have faced Russia’s wrath over banned content. Russian authorities imposed a heavy fine on Facebook and Telegram, accusing the two of negligence in pulling down banned content. Most analysts consider the latest move to be part of the fast-growing government attempts to establish control on what transpires in most of the social media platforms amid political dissent.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Russia Says British Destroyer’s Action a Provocation, Violation of International Law

The Kremlin voiced regret (the word of the Russian government news agency TASS) over yesterday’s incident – that should be Incident – with the British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender targeting its missiles at Crimea while in Russian territorial waters. One might try to imagine which word or words the White House and State Department – make that the Defense Department – would have employed under analogous conditions (a similar event off the coast of Florida, say) in lieu of regret.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

U.S. House panel votes to give antitrust enforcers more money in Big Tech session

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to give antitrust enforcers more money in a lengthy session on Wednesday. U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, called the bills a "historic package of bipartisan legislation" aimed at "reining in anticompetitive abuses of the most dominant firms online."
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU candidate Serbia pledges no sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade on Thursday pledged never to impose sanctions on Russia, despite calls from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the 27-nation bloc’s if it wants to become a member. Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said Russia is Serbia’s best ally and...
Militaryarctictoday.com

Medvedev says Russia must bolster its Arctic military

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said this week that Russia should boost its military to counter foreign threats in the Arctic — and that the country could use its two-year period chairing the Arctic Council (which began last month), to strengthen its national security interests there.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Welcomes Starting New Dialogue with EU, Spokesman Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes starting a new dialogue with the European Union (EU), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The leaders of France and Germany said they no longer want to indirectly deal with conflicts with Russia by imposing sanctions and other measures and are seeking direct contact with Russia and Putin, the Associated Press reported.
MilitaryMilitary.com

The Moment a UK Warship Meets Russian Forces

Russia is warning the UK that it will bomb British navy vessels if there are any further provocations in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, BBC footage shows the Wednesday confrontation between HMS Defender and Russian forces. Matthew Larotonda reports.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US Ambassador to Russia returns to Moscow

(CNN) — US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived back in Moscow Thursday, days after the Russian ambassador to the US resumed his post in Washington, DC. The return of the envoys to their respective diplomatic posts following months of absence marked a modest deliverable from last week's summit in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lawdallassun.com

Jailed Russian Activist Fined Over 'Foreign Agent' Law

The jailed former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement has been fined for failing to provide details of a group he established in 2017 that was added to the 'foreign agents' registry. A court in St. Petersburg on June 23 fined Andrei Pivovarov 50,000 rubles ($685) and his...
WorldTelegraph

Mandatory vaccination drive forces reluctant Russians to get jab

Vaccination centres in Moscow were inundated on Wednesday with people spooked by a tsunami of restrictions that will effectively make Covid vaccinations mandatory in the middle of record-high new infections. A deep-seated distrust of the government, as well as the Kremlin’s mixed messaging about the pandemic, have made Russians wary...
Politicswtaq.com

Germany’s Merkel says EU should seek direct contact with Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union must seek to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and improve relations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. “In my opinion, we as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president,” Merkel said in...