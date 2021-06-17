Stranger Things season 4 set photos hint at major spoilery event for Eleven

The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently in production and new cast members were just announced earlier this week. There's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season, which has been teased as being "more mature." Fans are especially excited to see the return of some favorite characters, including Robin Buckley, the season three newcomer played by Maya Hawke. Not only will Hawke be returning for the show's fourth season, but Robin is also getting her own prequel podcast series and novel, which are set to be released this summer.