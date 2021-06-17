Cancel
Stranger Things season 4 set photos hint at major spoilery event for Eleven

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Stranger Things season 4 set photos have hit the internet, and they hint at an emergency for Eleven. Potential spoilers ahead…. In the pictures, which you can see below, Eleven is being wheeled on a stretcher, complete with an oxygen mask (Metro report that, rather than Millie Bobby Brown in the scene, this is a mannequin of Eleven). You can also see police cars, what appears to be an armed soldier or guard of some kind, and plenty of rubble – so whatever happens in this moment, it seems destructive.

GamesRadar+

