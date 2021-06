We hear more and more reports of organizations, non-profits and public agencies slowly opening up to pre-pandemic availabilities. Even our educational facilities are changing back to norms experienced more than a year ago, including all of the several area colleges and high schools in our area. At the beginning of the COVID-19 year, the city and federal buildings in Oneonta were either closed to the public or open by appointment only. Now the city has announced that they are ready to go back to some semblance of normal.