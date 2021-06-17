Firefighter injured after suspicious fire in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One firefighter has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Harrison Township Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Dispatch tells us crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 2500 block of Hancock Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene they found two women and a dog outside of the house.

The women told our crews they had woke up to the smell of smoke and saw flames in their house. Once they knew what was happening they grabbed their dog, Princess, and ran out of the building.

Harrison Township Fire Cheif Mark Lynch tells us the fire seems suspicious.

A gas can was found near the front porch, where the fire appeared to start according to Lynch.

When fire crews worked to put out the flames one firefighter fell and injured their leg.

The firefighter was taken to Grandview Medical Center according to dispatch.

Harrison Township Police are investigating the fire.

Red Cross has been called to the scene and is helping the family.

We will update this story once we learn more.

