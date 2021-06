Germany has historically been one of the most dominant teams at the UEFA European Championships, but it is in danger of going home early when it hosts Portugal on Friday in a group-stage match at Euro 2020. Germany has won the Euros three times, tied with Spain for most all-time, and it has been the runner-up three times. But now it faces reigning champion Portugal and likely needs a win to have a chance to move on to the Euro 2020 knockout stage. It lost 1-0 to tournament favorite and world No. 2 France in the opener while fifth-ranked Portugal rallied late to bury Hungary 3-0. Germany is ranked 12th and still had playmakers Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos from its 2016 world-champion team, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are tough to beat.