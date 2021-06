NJPW Announces Two Night Summer Struggle Event, Championship Bouts To Headline

For Immediate Release June 19, 2021 (Carson, CA) -- NJPW of America announces the first ever Tag Team Turbulence tournament on NJPW STRONG. The series is an eight-team single elimination tournament contested over three weeks on NJPW STRONG and features STRONG’s best tag teams as well as tag teams seen in other promotions. Tag Team Turbulence will also see the Good Brothers return to a NJPW ring for the first time in over five years.