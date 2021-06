Stability issues are uncommon on the Nintendo Switch, but the recent 12.0.3 firmware is one of the rare instances where an update is causing a widespread bug on the console. Many users report getting error code 2123-1502 when they attempt to download or update games from the eShop, preventing them from downloading any software. Nintendo briefly paused the firmware’s rollout to try and fix the bug, but it seems the issue is still showing up for some users.