The Season's Choice frozen fruit bags you can pick up at Aldi have always been a popular pick at the German-based supermarket. First, these frozen fruit bags contain nothing but fruit (via Instacart). Most of the fruit they contain is either seasonal or regional (and often tropical), or both, which means you can enjoy your favorite fruits any time of year, no matter where you live. And the price cannot be argued with. Ranging from $2.95 to $4.99 for 1.5 to 2 pounds of fruit, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on frozen fruit (try comparing Dole, for example, which costs around the same except offers under a pound of fruit per bag). So, naturally, Season's Choice Berry Medley is among our list of foods you should always buy at Aldi.