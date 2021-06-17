Feds tell Missouri: ‘SAPA won’t fly’
The feds are telling Missouri officials that the state cannot ignore federal gun laws. A top Justice Department official sent a letter to Governor Parson yesterday (wed). It says the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution outweighs the measure that the governor signed into law last week. The law penalizes local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun rules. The feds told Parson and attorney general Eric Schmitt they must clarify the law.kwos.com