Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

WIDER IMAGE In China's new Xinjiang: patriotic tourism, riot police and minders

By Thomas Peter Cate Cadell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Dfpy_0aX0Mcr900
Police officers patrol in the old city in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

KASHGAR, China, June 17 (Reuters) - As visitors to China's Xinjiang enjoyed new theme park-style tourist centres showcasing the region's Muslim Uyghur culture on a recent national holiday, signs of heavy security and state surveillance were never far away.

Tourists smiled and posed in traditional dress on camels for photographs amid billboards extolling the ruling Communist Party.

China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in which more than a million ethnic Uyghurs were detained in re-education centres since 2016, according to U.N. experts and researchers – part of what Beijing has described as an effort to eradicate extremism.

It wants to build a patriotic, multi-ethnic region that is secular, mandarin-speaking and attractive to domestic tourists who spend trillions of yuan a year on group tours and curated experiences.

Although Beijing says reporters are able to travel freely in Xinjiang, during a recent two-week reporting trip to the region by Reuters two journalists were tailed by a rotating cohort of plain-clothed minders who were rarely out of sight, day and night.

The team was unable to establish who the individuals were; they walked away when approached and did not respond when addressed.

Within an hour of the reporters leaving their hotel in the city of Kashgar through a back gate, barbed wire was erected across the exit and fire escapes on their floor were locked.

Upon arrival in Urumqi, Xinjiang's capital, uniformed police entered the plane and escorted the reporters onto the tarmac in front of other passengers. They photographed the reporters' credentials and recorded information including the hotel they planned to stay in.

China's foreign ministry and the regional government in Xinjiang did not respond to requests for comment on the specific security measures or on their ambitions for tourism in the region.

"Regarding foreign journalists' coverage in Xinjiang, China has always maintained an open and welcome attitude," it said in a statement, adding that journalists must strictly abide by Chinese law in the region.

'BUILD A BETTER XINJIANG'

Some new attractions in southern Xinjiang are just a short drive away from the camps and prisons built to service Beijing's anti-extremism drive.

In the city of Kashgar, as Uyghur musicians serenaded tourists from the balcony of a picturesque tea shop, around a dozen police carrying shields and batons emerged from surrounding alleyways in an afternoon shift change.

In the city streets and countryside of Xinjiang, Communist Party propaganda urges loyalty and ethnic unity.

Billboards show President Xi Jinping standing among a crowd of smiling Uyghur children. Murals on the walls of houses in one small village outside Hotan warn against the evils of extremism and depict happy mixed Uyghur and Han families.

"Build ethnic unity, build a Chinese life, build a better Xinjiang," read a banner in a residential building in Urumqi.

"Eternally strengthen every ethnic group's approval of the motherland," read another on a mosque wall in Changji city.

The tourist drive is mostly targeted at domestic travellers, offering Xinjiang a new revenue source amid U.S. sanctions. China expects more than 200 million visitors to Xinjiang this year and 400 million by 2025, from 158 million last year.

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials after accusing China of committing what amounts to genocide in Xinjiang in recent years, citing the internment programme, forced sterilisations and mass labour transfers.

Beijing denies accusations of genocide, and says its policies in Xinjiang were necessary to stamp out separatists and religious extremists who plotted attacks and stirred up tensions between Uyghurs and Han, China's largest ethnic group.

In Hotan, a majority-Uyghur prefecture heavily impacted by the internment programmes, a new "old city" is under construction.

Every few meters, posters show homes before they were demolished and replaced by buildings in keeping with the architectural style of the tourist developments.

"Old appearance turned into new, feel gratitude for the Communist Party," they read.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Police#Kashgar#Muslim#Uyghurs#U N#Chinese#Han#Build#The Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Chinajagonews24.com

China 'has created dystopian hellscape' in Xinjiang

The human rights organisation Amnesty International has said China is committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the north-western region that is home to the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. In a report published on Thursday, Amnesty called on the UN to investigate, and said China had subjected Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and...
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

China accuses G7 of ‘manipulation’ after criticism over Xinjiang and Hong Kong

China has accused the G7 of “political manipulation” after it criticised Beijing over its human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In a communique after a three-day summit in England, G7 leaders criticised China over abuses against minorities in the Xinjiang region and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, while US President Joe Biden called for Beijing to “start acting more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights”.
Worlddnyuz.com

Hilton hotel to be built in Xinjiang after China bulldozes mosque

The site where a mosque once stood in the heart of Hotan in China’s Xinjiang region is now under construction to become a commercial tower block that will house a Hampton by Hilton hotel, the Telegraph can reveal. The mosque, demolished in 2018 based on satellite images analysed for the...
Societyjohnmenadue.com

China: Draconian repression of Muslims in Xinjiang amounts to crimes against humanity

Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region face systematic state-organized mass imprisonment, torture and persecution amounting to crimes against humanity, Amnesty International said as it launched a new report and campaign today. In the 160-page report, ‘Like We Were Enemies in a War’:...
Chinamelodyinter.com

G7 calls on China to respect rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 — Group of Seven leaders called on China to respect human rights in its Xinjiang region and allow Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, according to an almost finalised version of the G7 summit communique.
Indiaomahanews.net

G7 leaders vow to call out China over Xinjiang, HK

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The leaders of the G7 countries on Sunday pledged to promote shared values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, while agreeing to consult on collective approaches on Beijing's practices to undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.
Amazonnewsatw.com

China denounces G7 after statement on Xinjiang and Hong Kong

The country’s embassy in the UK hits out after a statement criticised Beijing over a range of issues. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Chinabuffalonynews.net

Han population grow faster than Uygur in China's Xinjiang

Beijing [China], June 15 (ANI): The Han population in China's western region of Xinjiang grew faster than the ethnic minority Uygur population over the last decade, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Most of the Han population growth came from migration from other parts of the country,...
Foreign Policymacaubusiness.com

China accuses Belgian lawmaker of ‘lies’ over Xinjiang resolution

China on Wednesday accused a Belgian lawmaker of spreading “lies and false information” after parliamentarians in Brussels approved a resolution warning of “serious risk of genocide” against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. The motion, authored by MP Samuel Cogolati, was approved by the Belgian parliament’s foreign relations committee and...
Travelmacaubusiness.com

Red tourism flourishes during China’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Red tourism stood out as a popular choice during this year’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday ending on Monday, according to China’s largest online travel agency Trip.com Group, formerly known as Ctrip. Red tourism, which refers to visiting historical sites with a modern revolutionary legacy, was the top choice for...
Politicssgtreport.com

The CCP is vulnerable and its rule could end with a coming coup: Expert

The Chinese regime is not as strong as it’s portrayed to the outside world, and many internal problems plaguing the regime will lead to its demise, says a former British diplomat and China expert. (Article by Jan Jekielek and Frank Fang republished from TheEpochTimes.com) These problems have been recognized by...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Canada Leads Call on China to Allow Xinjiang Access - Statement

GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 40 countries urged China on Tuesday to allow the U.N. human rights chief immediate access to Xinjiang to look into reports that more than a million people have been unlawfully detained there, some subjected to torture or forced labour. The joint statement on China was read...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes UN rights chief's remarks on HK, Xinjiang

Geneva [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): The Chinese Mission to the United Nations has opposed the remarks made by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights on Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related issues at the Human Rights Council on Monday. Beijing termed the comments by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet...