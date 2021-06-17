More than 250 watering violations issued as Cape Coral grapples with low canal levels

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some freshwater canal levels in Cape Coral are still low, even after recent rainfall in the area.

The City issued an advisory stage notice of emergency last week, warning residents that a one day watering schedule could be issued if water levels didn’t improve.

Despite the warning, illegal watering has continued to contribute to a decrease in irrigation pressures.

Approximately 250 households violated watering restrictions, resulting in 71 advisory notices and more than 150 first-time warnings, city officials said.

Cape Coral officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and enforce the emergency notice.