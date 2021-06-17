Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

More than 250 watering violations issued as Cape Coral grapples with low canal levels

By Anyssa Bohanan
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vaE1_0aX0M1Td00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some freshwater canal levels in Cape Coral are still low, even after recent rainfall in the area.

The City issued an advisory stage notice of emergency last week, warning residents that a one day watering schedule could be issued if water levels didn’t improve.

Despite the warning, illegal watering has continued to contribute to a decrease in irrigation pressures.

Approximately 250 households violated watering restrictions, resulting in 71 advisory notices and more than 150 first-time warnings, city officials said.

Cape Coral officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and enforce the emergency notice.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Irrigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Survey results released on Floridians’ level of hurricane preparedness

Researchers with the University of South Florida released findings from a survey they conducted asking if Floridians are taking hurricane season seriously. “We found that most Floridians are concerned about the hurricane season, and they think that they’re taking it seriously,” said Christa Remington, an Assistant Professor of Public Administration at the University of South Florida. “Most people think that they could last three days without water or electricity in the case of a Category 3 or higher storm.”
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

COVID-19 pandemic causes firework shortage

The Fourth of July is approaching quickly but Fireworks may be the next toilet paper of the pandemic. Experts say the supply from China cannot keep up with the demand. If you drive anywhere in Southwest Florida this time of the year, you’ll likely see a pop-up firework stand. However, due to a nationwide Fireworks shortage, it might be harder to find what you are looking for.
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fact check: What really works to prevent mosquito bites

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Summer has only just started and Southwest Florida is already seeing an insect invasion. The Lee County Mosquito Control District has been studying, trapping and treating mosquitoes, but just like every other year, the insects keep buzzing around by the thousands. Many residents are feeling their...
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

New Florida law aims to prevent hot car deaths

Some new cars come with a reminder for drivers to check their backseat for any children left behind, but a new law would ensure a similar system is installed in all daycare vans that transport children to prevent children dying of heatstroke by being forgotten. One Florida mother said that...
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

DeSantis signs bill requiring FL high schoolers to learn CPR

Three to five minutes – In most cases, that’s all the time you have to save someone in need of CPR. For two parents, that timing was crucial for their children. At just 25-years-old, Laurie Finlayson’s son, who was a Marine, went into sudden cardiac arrest. He was in Hawaii at the time doing a running drill with his entire battalion.