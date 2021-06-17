Another GEM MINT 10 1st Edition Holographic Charizard Lands on Goldin Auctions

Vintage Pokemon cards have seen a massive increase in interest over the last year, with the original Base Set being the one valued the most. As any longtime fan can tell you, Charizard has always been the most sought-after card in the set, and earlier versions go for extremely large amounts on sites like eBay. YouTuber Lee "Leonhart" Steinfeld knows that all too well, which is why he understandably freaked out after pulled a shadowless Charizard card in his final pack during an unboxing! As Dexerto notes, a PSA graded 10 Charizard sold for $75,000 at a PWCC auction earlier this year.

