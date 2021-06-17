Another GEM MINT 10 1st Edition Holographic Charizard Lands on Goldin Auctions

For its latest specialty offering, Japanese retailer and label BEAMS enlists Matsuzaki Bokken Workshop for a bespoke red oak wooden sword. Matsuzaki Bokuto Seisakujo, which translates to Matsuzaki Bokken Workshop, is a small family business founded by Matsuzaki Yoshinori who began manufacturing Bokken swords used for Kendo training in 1968. At 64 years old, he’s a second-generation master who runs the shop with his son and wife. This particular sword is made by hand from the red oaks of Southern Kyushu, and in addition to being a combat-ready sparring weapon, also serves as a standout interior ornament. A “Beams Japan” logo can be seen printed in black on the base of the handle.
