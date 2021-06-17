Under Armour Aims To Push Athletes To The Next Level

In 2015, Steph Curry took the NBA and the surrounding world of basketball culture by indefensible storm. His long-range bombs rewrote the highlight reel, while the Under Armour brand, off the strength of the Warriors star’s meteoric rise, was finally standing toe to toe with the industry giant Nike in the highly competitive basketball shoe category. Before Curry signed with Under Armour and dropped his first signature shoe, the Davidson product was originally signed with Nike, but a half-assed pitch by Swoosh execs, which included mispronouncing his name and forgetting to change out a few details in a copy-pasted template, led to Steph taking his sharpshooting talents to different pastures in the Fall of 2014. What followed was a magical season for the all-time storybooks, the beginning of a dynasty, and a new signature athlete in the mix that would prove to be among the Swoosh’s most irrevocable mistakes in company history.

