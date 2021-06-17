Wounded man lay in the middle of the roadf

A man down on the middle of a road near Seneca is the latest victim of gunfire near Seneca. However, word from Oconee Sheriff’s Office is that last night’s case is one in which, it’s believed, there’s no danger to the public. In this case, sheriff’s office received a report of a male in the middle of Mormon Church Road with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital. By late last night, the investigation remained in its early stages.