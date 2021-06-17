Cancel
The Toxic Avenger reboot adds Elijah Wood and Julia Davis to cast

By Gem Seddon
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Toxic Avenger is turning into one of the most intriguing reboots in recent years, largely due to its stacked cast which now includes Elijah Wood and Julia Davis. Deadline reports the pair are officially on board the Legendary remake directed by Macon Blair. The duo join Peter Dinklage, who stars as the titular hero, a man whose unfortunate life circumstances lead him to adopt the repugnant moniker.

