The Toxic Avenger reboot adds Elijah Wood and Julia Davis to cast

A person kind of has to wonder if Elijah Wood really knows what he’s asking for when trying to get people excited about rebooting A Nightmare on Elm Street and Children of the Corn. Some would say of course he knows, he’s in the business, he’s a horror fan, and the fact that he likes obscure horror makes him an even better judge. This is when some of us might give those folks a blank stare and say…no, no it doesn’t. There’s no doubt that his time in the business has taught him quite a bit since he’s been one of those that started out young and has pushed his way through to this point where he’s not nearly as popular as he used to be but he’s definitely a valued part of the business for what he’s done. But trying to revive two horror movies that have kind of run their course is asking for a lot from the fans, who might be into it, but also might need to be reminded that Robert Englund, Mr. Freddy Krueger himself, has already relinquished the role, stating that he won’t be taking it up any longer. The guy has aged out unfortunately and despite the fondness he still has for the character, he’s not able to do everything that he used to decades ago.