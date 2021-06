Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have released the multiplayer reveal trailer and screenshots for Halo Infinite. Hey there everyone! I hope you enjoyed your first look at Halo Infinite multiplayer. I’m sure you have a lot of questions, so I wanted to provide more info here, as well as encourage you to check out our deep dive over on Halo Waypoint. We also have a new video from our Multiplayer team coming out tomorrow and an upcoming breakdown of our Multiplayer Trailer this Thursday on Xbox Game Showcase: Extended with Associate Creative Director Tom French, Multiplayer Designer Alex Bean, and Lead Sandbox Designer Quinn DelHoyo. But for now, let’s talk a bit more about where the team has been, where we’re going and what we’re working on between now and launch.