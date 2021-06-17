Mazda To Launch Three EVs And Five PHEVs By 2025

Mazda is among the most fuel-efficient automakers in the United States with nothing larger than a four-cylinder engine in its entire lineup. Yet its fleet fuel economy could be improved by adding hybrids and electric vehicles, neither of which is currently available in the US. That is set to change, according to a recent announcement. Mazda Motor Corporation has just revealed its "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030" plan, which includes five policy goals for the remainder of the decade.