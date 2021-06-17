Cancel
Mazda To Launch Three EVs And Five PHEVs By 2025

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five hybrids will also be launched by the middle of the decade. Mazda is the latest automaker to announce plans about electrifying its model portfolio on the long road to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Getting there will require major investments to gradually retire the internal combustion engine and eventually offer an EV-only lineup. Meanwhile, the years ahead are going to be busy as the Japanese marque will be introducing a lot of electrified models.

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hybrid Vehicles#Ev#Japanese#Asean
