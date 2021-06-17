Mazda To Launch Three EVs And Five PHEVs By 2025
Five hybrids will also be launched by the middle of the decade. Mazda is the latest automaker to announce plans about electrifying its model portfolio on the long road to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Getting there will require major investments to gradually retire the internal combustion engine and eventually offer an EV-only lineup. Meanwhile, the years ahead are going to be busy as the Japanese marque will be introducing a lot of electrified models.www.motor1.com