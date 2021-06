DISRUPTORS BY DESIGN: Collaborations aren’t anything new to Hiroshi Fujiwara, a multidimensional creative and founder of the streetwear project Fragment. The ambidextrous creative has been shaking up the establishment since the early ’90s and now Fujiwara is going full throttle through a new project with the Maserati design team, where a total of 175 cars will be offered for global distribution. The Fragment Design x Maserati starts with the Ghibli Operanera and the Ghibli Operabianca special-edition cars, which are meant to symbolize “the deconstruction of convention, a rebirth of hope and unmistakable statements of intent,” according to the company.