Why Governments Should Allocate Funds For The Creative Economy

By Shain Shapiro
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago

We should commit 1% of all public & government budgets from now on to supporting and investing in culture. In what’s been marked as the International Year of the Creative Economy, it is time to invest in it, alongside celebrating it. This year is the International Year of the Creative...

