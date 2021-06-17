Why Governments Should Allocate Funds For The Creative Economy

Ghana has a large forest cover, estimated to be 9.17million hectares, contributing to sustainable climate and suitable environment for wildlife and vegetation such as cocoa – Ghana’s major exporting commodity. However, due to excessive cocoa farm expansion, logging and recent illegal mining, there has been depletion of forest cover (deforestation), leading to high greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. So far, Ghana’s age-old strategy to GHG reduction has been limited to planting more trees and discouraging deforestation. Yet, there are numerous benefits, both monetary and economic, that Ghana can derive from exploring alternative means of reducing GHG, such as Emission Trading, and simultaneously achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.