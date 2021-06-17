Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devens, MA

Loaves & Fishes at Devens finds safe ways of providing groceries during the pandemic

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Massachusetts entered a state of emergency on March 10, 2020, the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry had to switch from “client choice shopping,” where clients select items off the shelves themselves, to a drive-thru format, where clients speak to volunteers through a speaker box before loading their pre-packaged groceries into their car. The pantry, on Barnum Road in Devens, provides groceries, health care products, and financial counseling to community members in need from Ayer, Devens, Dunstable, Groton, Harvard, Littleton, and Shirley.

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, MA
City
Harvard, MA
City
Littleton, MA
City
Dunstable, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Ayer, MA
City
Devens, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Local Food#Volunteers#Pandemic#Food Drink#Loaves Fishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.