Loaves & Fishes at Devens finds safe ways of providing groceries during the pandemic

When Massachusetts entered a state of emergency on March 10, 2020, the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry had to switch from “client choice shopping,” where clients select items off the shelves themselves, to a drive-thru format, where clients speak to volunteers through a speaker box before loading their pre-packaged groceries into their car. The pantry, on Barnum Road in Devens, provides groceries, health care products, and financial counseling to community members in need from Ayer, Devens, Dunstable, Groton, Harvard, Littleton, and Shirley.