Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Croatia looks to fire up attack, stifle Schick at Euro 2020

By FRANK GRIFFITHS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsvqZ_0aX0EQvd00

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Croatia’s chances of advancing in the European Championship hinge on two things — firing up a struggling front line and containing Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick.

Under pressure to deliver at Euro 2020 after reaching the World Cup final three years ago, Croatia was stifled against England in the first group match and lost 1-0.

Croatia assistant coach Vedran Ćorluka called on the team to be “more dangerous” and “attack-minded” in the Group D game against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Friday.

“We know that our problem lately has been our finishing,” Ćorluka said. “We are working to fix that for the next game. I am certain we will be much better and more dangerous.”

But Ćorluka knows Croatia’s next opponents very well and how tricky they can be. He played in central defense when Croatia threw away a two-goal lead against the Czechs in a group match at Euro 2016 that finished 2-2.

And he thinks they are even better this time around.

“The Czechs today are a much more dynamic team, much faster, and I think much more unpleasant, so it will be harder for us,” he said.

Much of the Czech Republic’s threat comes from Schick, who scored twice in a 2-0 win over Scotland on Monday, including a recording-breaking goal from near the halfway line when the striker spotted the goalkeeper far off his line.

But Croatia isn’t planning to change its defensive tactics to deal with Schick.

“We will not strictly man-mark him, because we have never done that, and we will not do it on Friday,” Ćorluka said.

Other Czech players that Croatia will have to shut down are midfielders Jakub Jankto, who Ćorluka described as “fast and dynamic,” Vladimír Darida, Tomáš Souček and Alex Král.

“They are very dangerous going forward and we most certainly won’t rush for three points from the very beginning,” Ćorluka said. “We want to win, but we will try to do it in a calmer way, without leaving space for Czech counterattacks or dangerous situations.”

For Croatia, playmaker Luka Modrić will need to step up his game after failing to shine against England at Wembley Stadium. He was forced into deeper positions by England’s defense, a situation he will have to overcome against the Czechs.

But Czech Republic players don’t think the 35-year-old Modrić, who won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, has lost his finesse, or his ability to dictate play in midfield with his passing and vision.

“He’s an excellent player and keeps proving that in every game,” Czech Republic backup goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík said. “He has achieved so much.”

Czech Republic defender Ondřej Čelůstka said Modrić “is the brain of their play, he will get a lot of ball and try to get loose from the players marking him.”

Croatia is still without first-choice left back Borna Barišić, who missed the first group match against England with a back injury. There had been hope that the Rangers player would travel to Glasgow for Friday’s game, but Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said Barišić needed more time and that he may be able to play in the final group match.

Barišić’s offensive qualities were missed in the loss to England, since he likes to drive forward. But Dalić promised that even without him, there will be more attacking play from against the Czech Republic.

“We’re going to go with a more offensive game,” he said. “We need to move forward and penetrate in the attacking phase.”

That’s something that Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý is conscience of, saying his defenders will need to produce a better performance than they did on Monday against Scotland.

“Croatia is very creative, they combine a lot on the pitch,” he said. “We will have to be on our toes and be good in defense.”

After beating Scotland in their first match, the Czechs are going into Friday’s game leading Group D on goal difference and are looking to advance to the round of 16. A draw at Hampden Park might just be enough to do that.

Croatia doesn’t have that luxury.

“We’re not in the same position as the Czech Republic with three points, so we need to win,” Dalić said. “We need this.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

487K+
Followers
259K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Schick
Person
Luka Modrić
Person
Zlatko Dalić
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia#Czech Republic#Ap#Czechs#Ballon D Or
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFARepublic

The Latest: Patrik Schick scores from way pout at Euro 2020

Patrik Schick’s second goal came from way out. The Czech Republic forward scored the goal against Scotland from near the halfway line in his team’s opening European Championship match. UEFA says it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record 38.6 meters...
UEFAkeirradnedge.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Perfect timing as ruthless Schick puts Scots to the sword

KEIR RADNEDGE REPORTS: Czech Republic proved more ruthless than a disappointing Scotland as two goals either of halftime from Patrik Schick secured a 2-0 Group C victory in their Euro 2020 opener at Hampden Park. The Bayer Leverkusen centre-forward’s second goal, curled on target from just inside the Scottish half,...
Sportsnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Patrik Schick heads Czech Republic into lead against Scotland

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick heads in the opener and makes it 1-0 against Scotland in Euro 2020. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Premier Leaguenewagebd.net

Scotland stunned by Czechs' Schick on Euro return

Scotland's long-awaited return to a major international tournament was ruined by Patrik Schick's slick finishing as the Czech Republic won 2-0 at Hampden on Monday to move top of Euro 2020 Group D. Schick's header just before half-time opened the scoring, but it was his stunning strike from just inside...
Soccerbrignews.com

Schick spoils Hampden Euro party – three things we learned

Scotland’s return to the international main stage began with disappointment as a Patrik Schick double steered the Czech Republic to a 2-0 victory. Decisions from the Scottish Government may have meant Hampden could only have been at a fifth of its 50,000 capacity, but a noisy Scotland crowd pre-match were certainly making themselves heard – a bright start from the home side did wonders in contribution to the expectations.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Spain held by Sweden in Euro 2020 opener as Schick stunner downs Scots

Glasgow (AFP) – Spain opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday after their preparations were badly affected by Covid-19, while Patrik Schick scored one of the championship’s great goals in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 win over Scotland. Elsewhere on day four of...
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Robertson and Alba show attacking promise as low-owned Schick bags brace

We’ve got all the Fantasy talking points from Monday’s trilogy of European Championship matches, with Spain among the teams in action. There is Opta data on each match included from our Premium Members’ Area, where subscribers can also see data from the European Championship qualifiers and June warm-up games. To...
Soccervegasodds.com

Euro 2020: Daily Results (June 14) – Patrik Schick Stunner Lights up Day Four

Euro 2020 daily round-up. Three fixtures across Groups D and E. Czech Republic striker Patrik Schnick scores goal to remember as Scotland lose opener. Monday’s day four of this summer’s delayed European Championships saw another three key soccer matchups. British side Scotland kicked proceedings off with a Group D encounter...
Soccerbywire.news

Soccer-Croatia will not man-mark Schick, says Corluka

ZAGREB - Croatia will not assign a particular defender to stifle in-form Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick when they meet in a crunch Euro 2020 Group D match in Glasgow on Friday, assistant coach Vedran Corluka said. Schick netted a superb brace in Monday's 2-0 win over Scotland at Hampden...
SoccerBBC

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic: Patrik Schick penalty puts Czechs on verge of last 16

The Czech Republic took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with an entertaining draw against Croatia at Hampden Park. The Czechs opened the scoring through a controversial first-half Patrik Schick penalty, after referee Carlos del Cerro Grande checked the pitchside monitor and awarded the spot-kick for a Dejan Lovren foul on striker Schick.
Soccernordot.app

Bloodied Schick not enough for Czechs as they draw 1-1 with Croatia

A bloody-nosed Patrik Schick put the Czech Republic ahead but his efforts were not enough as Croatia fought back for a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2020 duel in Glasgow on Friday. Czech star Schick broke the deadlock from the spot to give his side the advantage. Schick went to the ground with a bloody nose after he got an elbow from Dejan Lovren inside the box.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Croatia vs Czech Republic result: Player ratings as Patrik Schick takes the lead in Golden Boot race

Czech Republic took another step toward reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 after drawing 1-1 with Croatia on Friday.The emphasis was on Croatia to go for the victory after they lost their opener, but the performance was again lethargic and lacking in creativity. Ante Rebic had their best ‘chance’ of the first half when a goalkeeping clearance smashed off his ribs and bounced wide of the goal - but a penalty, somewhat harshly given for a Dejan Lovren arm into the face of Patrik Schick, led to a goal at the other end.Schick, after getting treatment to his...